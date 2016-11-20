The Squeeze: Bye-week break activities

Nov 20, 2016 at 01:25 AM

1. Father/Son bonding

Emmanuel Sanders is spending his bye-week break in Houston with his family, including his son, Princeton. They went to the Houston Zoo and even got to feed the giraffes!

2. Upset alert

It was a great day for many Broncos' alma maters on Saturday with a few schools pulling out big upsets. Chris Harris Jr. and Max Garcia were fired up to see Kansas and Florida pull out victories, while Michael Schofield witnessed his first game as an alumnus at The Big House. Also, Head Coach Gary Kubiak served as an honorary captain for the Texas A&M Aggies after receiving a lifetime achievement award Friday night.

3. Everything's bigger in Texas

DeMarcus Ware is spending his bye week sharpening his skills. As they say, 'Everything is bigger in Texas ...'

4. #HourOfCode

It's no secret that Russell Okung is passionate about technology and spreading access to computer science education to everyone. He's spent the last few days working with his foundation, the Greater Movement, to promote this message and encourage participation in an #HourOfCode. He's also judging the #TackleSTEM hackathon Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

5. ICYMI ...

Evaluation, high expectations at center of Denver Broncos’ bye

Broncos will be forced to reach high in stretch drive

Woody Paige: Elway and the Denver Broncos are intertwined, for their betterment

