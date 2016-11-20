The Squeeze: Bye-week break activities

1. Father/Son bonding
Emmanuel Sanders is spending his bye-week break in Houston with his family, including his son, Princeton. They went to the Houston Zoo and even got to feed the giraffes!
2. Upset alert
It was a great day for many Broncos' alma maters on Saturday with a few schools pulling out big upsets. Chris Harris Jr. and Max Garcia were fired up to see Kansas and Florida pull out victories, while Michael Schofield witnessed his first game as an alumnus at The Big House. Also, Head Coach Gary Kubiak served as an honorary captain for the Texas A&M Aggies after receiving a lifetime achievement award Friday night.
3. Everything's bigger in Texas
DeMarcus Ware is spending his bye week sharpening his skills. As they say, 'Everything is bigger in Texas ...'
4. #HourOfCode
It's no secret that Russell Okung is passionate about technology and spreading access to computer science education to everyone. He's spent the last few days working with his foundation, the Greater Movement, to promote this message and encourage participation in an #HourOfCode. He's also judging the #TackleSTEM hackathon Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.