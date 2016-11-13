The Squeeze: Broncos travel in style to NOLA

Nov 13, 2016 at 12:28 AM

1. #BeatTheSaints

Get up, Broncos Country! It's an early kickoff, and it's almost time to beat the Saints!

GameDay 😁

A post shared by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on

2. When in Louisiana ...

If you're ever in New Orleans, then you have to try a Cajun classic — gumbo. Russell Okung made sure to get his fix in before the Broncos take on the Saints.

3. Suited up

As the team traveled to New Orleans, the Broncos were dressed to the nines in their finest suits.

Suited and Booted 👔👞

A post shared by Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) on

Mood: 😎👔 Straight business!

A post shared by Demaryius Thomas (@demaryiust88) on

Squad! Business trip #HorsePower

A post shared by Bennie Fowler (@beanzz16) on

4. #BroncosBriefly

From Aussie Rules to American football, Broncos rookie DE gaining steam (Nick Groke, Denver Post)
Adam Gotsis came a long way to play in the NFL — and in a short time. The 24-year-old rookie defensive end only learned to play football as a teenager in Abbotsford, Australia, near Melbourne. His first taste of the game came by playing the video game Madden '07.

9 Keys to Broncos defeating the Saints (Mike Klis, KUSA)
Here are 9 Keys to the Broncos going into their bye next week with momentum by defeating the Saints

Pride, technique, attitude, scheme: Broncos run defense seeking answers after having its challenges (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)
The Broncos defense, a proud unit, is now picking up the pieces. Key injuries, free agency losses, technique errors, and a recent spell of poor tackling have contributed to the Denver decline.

Related Content

news

The Squeeze: Peyton Manning and Drew Lock take in a Nuggets game

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Phillip Lindsay preparing for his first child

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: The Broncos' wild week at Super Bowl LIV, from a 'GOAT SELFIE' to hanging out with Ken Griffey Jr.

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: The football world celebrates Steve Atwater's Hall of Fame election

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: The Broncos end the season with #VictoryMonday and Drew Lock raps along to Jeezy

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Dancing into #VictoryMonday

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Congrats to Justin Simmons, the Broncos' 2019 WPMOY

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: How the Broncos celebrated back-to-back-wins and big games from Kareem Jackson and Drew Lock

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Peyton Manning, Von Miller meet up with LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma at Nuggets vs. Lakers game

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: #VictoryMonday after the Broncos #BeatTheChargers

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: Phillip Lindsay shoots ... and almost scores

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

news

The Squeeze: How the Broncos spent the bye week

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

Advertising