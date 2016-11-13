The Squeeze: Broncos travel in style to NOLA

4. #BroncosBriefly

From Aussie Rules to American football, Broncos rookie DE gaining steam (Nick Groke, Denver Post)

Adam Gotsis came a long way to play in the NFL — and in a short time. The 24-year-old rookie defensive end only learned to play football as a teenager in Abbotsford, Australia, near Melbourne. His first taste of the game came by playing the video game Madden '07.

9 Keys to Broncos defeating the Saints (Mike Klis, KUSA)

Here are 9 Keys to the Broncos going into their bye next week with momentum by defeating the Saints