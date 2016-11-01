The Squeeze: Broncos rock awesome costumes for Halloween

Nov 01, 2016 at 01:58 AM

1. Happy Halloween!

Even NFL players love to get in the Halloween spirit and dress up. Broncos Country, which costume is your favorite?

Halloween 2016 ! #2pac&jada

A post shared by Kayvon Webster (@kayvon) on

😎

A post shared by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on

The one on the left is the scariest.

A post shared by Russell Okung (@russellokung) on

56nightmare

A post shared by Shane Ray (@stingray56) on

Halloween 2016 cc. @c_ne7son || 👻: JoJanay for the fun

A post shared by Jordan Nelson (@mrsjonelson) on

2. Trick-or-treat

Before the team got together to celebrate Halloween, a few players spent time with their little ones, who were dressed in these adorable costumes to trick-or-treat in the neighborhood.

The Flintstones

A post shared by Darian Stewart (@bamabred24) on

3. (Horse)Power rankings

After back-to-back wins, the Broncos are moving on up in power rankings across the league.

4. ICYMI ...

Eye on the Oakland Raiders: Broncos face their opposites for control of AFC West

DeMarcus Ware says arm is healed so it's time 'to wake up the monster'

Brandon Marshall's mom: 'He's living his dream'

