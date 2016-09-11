The Squeeze: Broncos remember 15th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Sep 11, 2016 at 01:59 AM

1. Football is America

Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. On the first NFL Sunday of the 2016 season, players past and present, including Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware, joined together to remind the nation how football brings people together.

2. All hail, alma mater

Saturday marked Week 2 of the college football season, and a few Broncos spent their day off watching their alma maters compete on national television.

Wasn't pretty. But it's a W. Good job boys #BoiseState #Broncos keep grinding — Billy Winn (@BillyBoi90) September 11, 2016

3. ICYMI ...

The Broncos And Chiefs Are Still Running The AFC West

Siemian didn't let magnitude of moment bog him down

