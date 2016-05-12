The Squeeze: Broncos players react to ESPN season prediction

May 12, 2016 at 06:31 AM

**

  1. Broncos players find humor in ESPN's 7-9 prediction. **

ESPN's Football Outsiders released its 2016 season prediction based on DVOA rankings (insider), and the defending Super Bowl champions were not handed a glowing review.

The author, Aaron Schatz, says while Denver's defense will remain the best in the league, it won't capture the same dominant level it reached in 2015. Pair that with a new quarterback, and Schatz and Co. expect the Broncos to finish at 7-9 and in third place in the AFC West.

*"If the Broncos have a defense only 10 percent better than average and an offense as bad as last year, they aren't a Super Bowl contender. They're just the Rams." *

When cornerback Chris Harris Jr. saw the article, he took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the article.

That's when RB C.J. Anderson got in on the fun.

Cornerback Kayvon Webster joined in, too.

Of course, we couldn't help but chime in about that 2011 season.

ESPN predicted Kansas City to win the division with a 12-4 record, and a Kansas City news outlet took notice after Harris' tweets.

But not everyone was so hard on the Broncos.

We have a feeling they'll be ready to play come Sept. 8.

  • *

