The Squeeze: Broncos players react to ESPN season prediction

Broncos players find humor in ESPN's 7-9 prediction.

ESPN's Football Outsiders released its 2016 season prediction based on DVOA rankings (insider), and the defending Super Bowl champions were not handed a glowing review.

The author, Aaron Schatz, says while Denver's defense will remain the best in the league, it won't capture the same dominant level it reached in 2015. Pair that with a new quarterback, and Schatz and Co. expect the Broncos to finish at 7-9 and in third place in the AFC West.

*"If the Broncos have a defense only 10 percent better than average and an offense as bad as last year, they aren't a Super Bowl contender. They're just the Rams." *