The Squeeze: Bradley Roby reunites with fellow Buckeye, Olympian Michael Hartfield

1. Honorary captain
A few Broncos are taking advantage of a weekend off after playing Thursday. Bennie Fowler will be an honorary captain for his alma mater, Michigan State, this Saturday vs. Northwestern.
2. No. 1 fans
Though the Broncos lost Thursday night, they had some of their number one fans in attendance, including UFC fighter Holly Holm and Von Miller's *Dancing with the Stars *partner, Witney Carson.
3. Olympic rings & Super Bowl rings After the game Thursday, Bradley Roby caught up with fellow Ohio State Buckeye Michael Hartfield, a recent 2016 Olympian.