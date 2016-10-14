The Squeeze: Bradley Roby reunites with fellow Buckeye, Olympian Michael Hartfield

Oct 14, 2016 at 03:14 AM

1. Honorary captain

A few Broncos are taking advantage of a weekend off after playing Thursday. Bennie Fowler will be an honorary captain for his alma mater, Michigan State, this Saturday vs. Northwestern.

2. No. 1 fans

Though the Broncos lost Thursday night, they had some of their number one fans in attendance, including UFC fighter Holly Holm and Von Miller's *Dancing with the Stars *partner, Witney Carson.

3. Olympic rings & Super Bowl rings After the game Thursday, Bradley Roby caught up with fellow Ohio State Buckeye Michael Hartfield, a recent 2016 Olympian.

4. ICYMI ...

Harris Jr.: The 5 Toughest Receivers I've Ever Covered

15 photos of the Broncos and Chargers' gorgeous 'Color Rush' uniforms

