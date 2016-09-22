The Squeeze: Adam Schefter says Aqib Talib is 'gradually playing himself into the HOF conversation'

**
**
1. Horse-Power rankings
The Broncos are moving up across the board in NFL power rankings after starting the season 2-0.
2. Super Bowl 50, behind the scenes
Winning the Super Bowl is an indescribable feeling, but NFL Films was able to capture some of the little moments along the way, like Von Miller searching for his mom after the game and the Super Bowl 50 ring reveal.
3. Talib a Hall of Famer?
With his ninth career pick-six, Aqib Talib joined an elite group of Hall of Famers. Does that mean that it's time to start considering Talib as an eventual Hall of Famer?