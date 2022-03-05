Denver Broncos | News

Sacco Sez: Talent comes from everywhere

Mar 05, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Jim Saccomano
220305_sacco

With the new NFL season essentially being kicked off at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, every team has descended on the Indiana city in full force.

Testing and interviews are taking place virtually 18 hours a day, and of course, the entire focus of the Denver media and fandom (we cannot know what Broncos personnel people are really thinking) is on the quarterback position.

Because, of course, it is all about the quarterback.

And as much as I believe that statement, the last time I checked, there are still 53 players on every NFL roster, so there are actually more positions than just that one.

General Manager George Paton told the media at his Indy session, "No stone unturned to find that guy. ... It is the most important position in sports, we believe, and I know everyone is chomping on the bit to get one, and so are we."

Meanwhile, Paton and his coaches and personnel people are looking at everybody, interviewing everybody, and we have no idea how this will all unfold between now and the late April draft.

But it is critical that everyone take a deep breath and remember that every roster is built in many different ways.

There are draftees, of course — high picks and low — as well as trades, free agents and completely undrafted free agents.

I was recently thinking about all the Broncos who have come to the team after not being drafted at all. These are guys lower in the pecking order than street free agents who have been with other teams, for those guys at least have shown something, at some time. But the guys who were never drafted come to camp with just their talents and the belief that at least one "someone" in the organization had in them, and often with chips on their collective shoulders.

Some of these names will refresh the memories of Broncos fans: wide receivers Steve Watson and Rod Smith, kicker Rich Karlis (not only undrafted but signed only after excelling in a 478-player free agent tryout camp at the Broncos old 5700 Logan Street facility), defensive tackle Greg Kragen, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and many others.

One of the "many others" was linebacker Wesley Woodyard.

It always stunned me that Wesley was undrafted. The Broncso signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2008 college draft concluded. He signed to no fanfare, of course. But he played in college at the University of Kentucky, where he twice was selected by coaches to be first-team All-SEC (which is as big as conferences get in college football).

I am not sure how a guy like that gets overlooked, but he did.

Wesley played for the Broncos from 2008-2013 and then moved on to the Tennessee Titans, where he played from 2014-2019. Along the way, he had over 900 tackles and 28 sacks for his two teams.

Further, he was one of the most outstanding individuals with whom I ever had the pleasure of working.

I once asked him, "Wesley, if your Mom were here now, would it mean more to her if I said you were an outstanding player or if you were a fine man?"

Obviously, the question was a setup and Wesley answered as one would expect.

He later said, "This game of football allows us to bring each other together. It doesn't matter about the skin color, race, money or anything else. We are all the same, we all enjoy games on Sundays."

So Wesley Woodyard played 12 years of pro football and was a great credit to the game.

But remember when the draft was 12 rounds?

Among the Broncos taken with their last pick were Tyrone Braxton and Karl Mecklenburg.

Karl said, "It was so late when I got drafted that I didn't even get a phone call from a Bronco coach. Jenny Anne (Cary, the Broncos' player personnel secretary) called and said that Denver had taken me and they were going to fly me into Denver."

I personally recall that when we did fly all the draftees in and they met the press, no one at all talked to Mecklenburg. I wanted him to fit in, so I asked my Associated Press writer if he could "pretend" to interview Karl by asking him a few questions, just so he did not feel left out.

Of course, guys like the above made themselves at home as soon as they put on pads and went on the field.

The NFL is the greatest meritocracy in sport. When they take the field, they do not take their press clippings with them, nor any comments that anyone else ever made. They take the field with their talent and attitude, and the best guys play.

So the work that George Paton and his staff did and are continuing to do in Indianapolis is vital, but it is still just a part of the puzzle.

Every time we sign a guy and collective Broncos Country sighs that it has never heard of him, remember: Somebody heard of him and believed enough to take a chance on him. And the result could be someone like the guys mentioned earlier.

Everybody counts, or nobody counts. And it takes 53.

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Kelly Kleine details path to Broncos front office in NFL.com 'Next Woman Up' series

"If they could learn it, why can't I?" Kleine said.
news

'It was a no-brainer to me': OL Billy Turner returns to Denver to reunite with HC Nathaniel Hackett

"I just think me and Hackett are cut from a similar cloth," Turner said.
news

Sean McVay: Broncos DC Ejiro Evero has 'clear vision' for defense, will do 'a great job' in Denver

"He's got a great steadiness about him," McVay said. "He's so smart, he's so self-assured, but he's a great collaborator."
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos jump into top 10 in ESPN, NFL.com power rankings

Denver made 15- and 11-spot jumps in these two power rankings.
news

'You want to play against the best': How the Broncos could benefit from a stacked AFC West

Plus, more info to know from HC Nathaniel Hackett's media availability on Monday at the NFL's Annual Meeting.
news

'We're lobbying as hard as we can': President/CEO Joe Ellis voices support for Broncos to play in London in 2022

"I've expressed interest on behalf of the team," Ellis said. "Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett is bullish on it, George [Paton] is bullish on it, Russell Wilson is bullish on it. We're lobbying as hard as we can."
news

Ellis provides updates on sale of Broncos, fire at Empower Field at Mile High

From the NFL's Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, Broncos President/CEO Joe Ellis spoke to a small group of reporters about a variety of topics.
news

Broncos sign OL Billy Turner to one-year contract

Turner, who spent nearly three seasons with the Broncos from 2016-2018, started every game in which he played for the Packers over the last three years.
news

Mile High Morning: Steve Atwater, Bradley Chubb help Broncos extend first step toward greater presence in Mexico

"This is a very heartwarming experience," Atwater said.
news

GM George Paton sees 'strong draft in the middle rounds,' doesn't rule out trading up

"We do have the ammo to still trade up," Paton said after dealing picks for Russell Wilson. "It doesn't really change our process for the draft."
news

'With a guy like Russell, we can do a lot': How Wilson's performance as an opponent helped convince the Broncos to trade for him

"He just wins," GM George Paton said. "He can beat you in so many different ways — with his arms, with his feet. He's a winner."
news

Annual Meeting Notebook: Broncos to start voluntary offseason program on April 11

Plus, hear from GM George Paton and HC Nathaniel Hackett on the AFC West, the latest defensive additions, the offensive line competition, the backup quarterback spot and more.
Advertising