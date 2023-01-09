QB Tim Tebow, longtime assistant coach Bill Kollar elected to College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow and Super Bowl 50-winning assistant coach Bill Kollar have been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023, the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Tebow and Kollar are among a group of 22 honorees selected from the national ballot of more than 170 players and 40 coaches.

Tebow, who was drafted by Denver in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft and led the Broncos to a division title and a memorable playoff victory during the 2011 season, was one of the most decorated athletes in college football history during his career at the University of Florida. The three-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year threw for 9,285 yards and 88 touchdowns and rushed for 2,947 yards and 55 touchdowns in his four-year career at Florida, and he was a First Team All-American in 2007 en route to claiming the 2007 Heisman Trophy.

"Tebow played with passion and leadership skills equaled by few, inspiring his Gator teammates to a pair of national championships while becoming the first sophomore in history to win the Heisman Trophy," the NFF noted in its announcement of the 2023 Class. "The Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, product now becomes the 10th Gator player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame."

Kollar, a 34-year NFL coaching veteran, joined the Broncos as the team's defensive line coach in 2015 and played a critical role as the Broncos earned a Super Bowl 50 title. He transitioned to a role as Defensive/Special Projects Coach ahead of the 2022 season. A stellar defensive tackle at Montana State University from 1971-73, Kollar recorded 107 tackles, one sack, three pass breakups and three fumble recoveries in the 1973 season. He was a three-time First Team All-Big Sky honoree in his college career.

"An amazing combination of quickness and size, Bill Kollar dominated in the Big Sky Conference in the early 1970s, disrupting offenses, blowing past linemen and helping Montana State claim the 1972 conference title," the NFF noted. "The Warren, Ohio, native now becomes the first Montana State player to ever enter the College Football Hall of Fame."