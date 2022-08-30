Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Will Javonte Williams be a fantasy league-winning running back?

Aug 30, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220830_MHM

The Lead

With many fantasy football drafts approaching, one question keeps coming up: How productive will Javonte Williams be in 2022? As the second-year running back will share snaps with Melvin Gordon III for a second consecutive season, fantasy managers are trying to determine if they can rely on Williams to lead them to victory.

NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry and PointsBet’s Jay Croucher discussed this question, determining that Williams is one of the top running backs in the league — though they noted that his fantasy value may depend on Gordon.

"The reason I love Javonte Williams is that he has a high floor — I think his worst-case scenario, health permitting, is basically what he did last year, which was fine," Croucher said. "Then he also has a high ceiling. Because if Melvin Gordon gets hurt, how many guys are more valuable in fantasy than Javonte Williams? Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey — anyone else?"

"He's in that top-five running back conversation, there's no question about it," Berry agreed.

As it stands now, Berry ranked Williams as the RB15 in fantasy.

"If I had to pencil in a projection, I would say 65-35 [percent snap share], Williams to Gordon," Berry said. "They do want Williams to be the guy, and he's the more explosive player at this part of their career, but Melvin Gordon last year looked pretty good. … I think [Williams is] a mid-tier RB2, but to your point, he has potentially league-winning upside if something were to happen to Melvin Gordon."

Croucher pointed to Williams' explosiveness and ability to break tackles as a massive upside, noting that if given the chance, he can be a league-winning player.

"Javonte Williams led the league in [broken tackles] last season," Croucher said. "He was basically the most explosive running back in terms of breaking tackles and making guys miss. So he clearly has the talent. If he has the opportunity, then he can win your league."

Below the Fold

NFL.com’s Marc Ross picked the Broncos as the team that will enjoy the biggest turnaround in 2022. He pointed to the addition of Russell Wilson as a game-changing move for Denver that could pay off.

"The Denver Broncos haven't had a winning season since 2016 and haven't made the postseason since 2015, when they won Super Bowl 50," Ross wrote. "It feels like all of that is about to change. Coming off a seven-win season, the Broncos made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they traded for Russell Wilson, who does few things better than winning. Wilson had at least 10 victories in eight of his 10 seasons in Seattle. Denver will remember real quick how it feels to not only win in the regular season -- by the way, they have the NFL's easiest first eight games (.412 opposing win percentage in 2021) -- but deep in January."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN projects Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II to be among NFL's best players in 2022

Plus, Broncos Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion China Jude was featured in Sports Illustrated and Empower Onyx's series, Elle-evate: 100 Influential Black Women in Sports.

news

Mile High Morning: After big offseason moves, The Ringer evaluates the outlook for the 'all-in' AFC West

Each team in the AFC West is "all in" on the Super Bowl, per The Ringer's Lindsay Jones. But first, they'll need to battle each other.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN's Mina Kimes says Broncos should have 'a very good rushing attack'

On her podcast, "The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny," ESPN analyst Mina Kimes and Football Outsiders' Aaron Schatz outlined their high expectations for the Broncos' offense and highlighted key players on the defense.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN picks Broncos as one of five teams most likely to improve in 2022

ESPN's Bill Barnwell suggests that even if Wilson weren't in the fold, Denver would still win more games than it did last year.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson places top-10 in arm strength, decision-making and more in ESPN QB trait rankings

Wilson was also named top-10 in accuracy, touch, mechanics, complete level, toughness, scrambling and second-reaction ability.

news

Mile High Morning: Emmanuel Sanders carries on Demaryius Thomas' mission with the Boys & Girls Club

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg spoke with Sanders about how he is honoring his friend and teammate's legacy in the community.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Russell Wilson may be in the best situation of his career and poised to win the AFC West

"I don't think Russ has ever had the situation offensively that he has in Denver [with] elite scheme and play-calling," ESPN's Dan Orlovsky said on the Pat McAfee Show.

news

Mile High Morning: Champ Bailey calls playing for Broncos the 'best thing that ever happened' on 'Cut To It' podcast

"There was no better transition for me in my career than going to Denver," Bailey said.

news

Mile High Morning: Former SMU teammates Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn reunite in Denver

Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn were a dynamic receiving duo at SMU, and now they're playing together again on the Broncos.

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway headlines Broncos selected to inaugural California High School Hall of Fame class

John Lynch, Dennis Smith, Gary Zimmerman and D.J. Williams were also chosen.

news

Mile High Morning: Could Javonte Williams be this year's breakout fantasy football star?

ESPN's Mike Clay notes that Williams could be the Jonathan Taylor of 2022.

Advertising