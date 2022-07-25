Mile High Morning: Which position group is the strongest for the Broncos? 

The Lead

No matter how good an NFL team is, each one has strengths and areas to improve upon. While one team may win by scoring five touchdowns a game, another can get results with a shut-down defense.

Using advanced stats, scouting and depth charts, ESPN’s Football Outsiders analyzed every team in the NFL and determined each one's best position group (other than quarterback). Their evaluations not only considered the quality of star players, but the unit's depth as well.

The Broncos have a few position groups that one could make a strong case for. The one-two punch of Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams is largely considered one of the strongest running back duos in the league, and the secondary contains several potential Pro Bowlers, including Justin Simmons and Pat Surtain II.

While both units have talent and depth, AFC West expert Mike Tanier chose wide receivers as the Broncos' strongest position group.

"Courtland Sutton went 72 [receptions]-1,112 [receiving yards]-6 [touchdowns] back in 2019, but he has been held back by injuries and quarterback uncertainty over the past two seasons," Tanier wrote. "Jerry Jeudy, a first-round pick in 2020, has had his own injury problems while coping with the same quarterback situation, but he flashed potential, catching 32 passes for 326 yards in seven November and December games in 2021."

Along with the two likely primary targets, Tanier discussed the Broncos' depth at the position and noted the impacts that both KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick could have this season.

"Slot wideout KJ Hamler lost almost all of last season to an almost catastrophic left ACL tear/hip injury," Tanier wrote. "But he looked as swift as ever during OTAs. If healthy, he'll be Russell Wilson's most dangerous YAC playmaker since Percy Harvin. And then there's Tim Patrick, the Broncos super sub who fills in when injuries happen. Patrick went 51- 742-6 in 2020 and 53-734-5 in 2021. He will be a veteran and dependable leader for the Broncos in 2022. Wilson cannot make the others healthier, but he's sure to make everyone better."