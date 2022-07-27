Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: When will the Broncos' offensive line take shape?

Jul 27, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220727_MHM

The Lead

After the Broncos placed offensive lineman Billy Turner on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Tuesday, questions remain about how the offensive line will shape up.

There should be no doubts about left tackle Garrett Bolles' spot in the starting five, and center Lloyd Cushenberry III seems likely to start for the third consecutive season. The remaining three spots are unsettled, with several players competing to fill right tackle and two guard positions. Tom Compton, Calvin Anderson and Ben Braden all took snaps at right tackle during offseason training, while Turner should also be a major factor upon his return from PUP. Dalton Risner, Quinn Meinerz and Graham Glasgow are among the competitors for the two guard spots.

While Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett did not reveal a timeline on Tuesday for naming the team's starting five, he stressed the importance of having depth in the unit and preparing them to be flexible throughout the season.

"Offensive line is very, very interesting," Hackett said. "For me, I look at my past couple seasons at the Green Bay Packers. You go in with that starting five, but you're going to need everybody … I think [General Manager] George [Paton] has done an amazing job of bringing guys in here that can play multiple positions, and for us, we train them all over the place, because you never know what's going to happen. You look at the Day 1 starting five compared to Week 17, you don't know what it's going to be like, but you need to be sure everybody's prepared and everybody's able to play together."

Hackett noted that the offensive linemen have adjusted to the coaching staff's new scheme, and he praised their versatility and willingness to take on new roles.

"The guys in the offseason coming in here, put in a new system, the outside-zone world, you didn't know exactly how it was going to play out, how they were going to fit into it, but those guys have bought in. They're starting to like it, and there's a lot of guys that have stepped up and just been great."

As training camp begins on Wednesday, the offensive line's work will continue.

Below the Fold

Paton and Hackett have taken inspiration from the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup championship run. They both attended games during the Final, and Paton pointed out several aspects of the experience that impressed him.

"I'd never been to a playoff hockey game, and I will just tell you this: We were blown away by the game-day environment," Paton said. "The fans, and just all the athletes on the ice, the way they played and shared, and the humility after, listening to the interviews of the players, it really blew us away, and we were trying to take notes on some of the game-day atmosphere. We love our atmosphere, [but] it was a really cool experience."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Three questions the Broncos need to answer before the 2022 season

CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr discusses whether Russell Wilson can bring the Broncos to the Super Bowl, who will start at tight end and how the pass rush will shape up.

news

Mile High Morning: Which position group is the strongest for the Broncos?

ESPN's Football Outsiders determined the best position group for each NFL team.

news

Mile High Morning: How do Broncos offensive playmakers stack up against the rest of the league?

ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranks the group of rushers and receivers for each NFL team.

news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons revealed as Madden 23's fifth-ranked safety and more notes from Wednesday ratings unveil

Simmons' 91 overall places him as the fifth-best safety and No. 2 among free safeties.

news

Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton leads Broncos receivers in Madden 23 ratings

The full Madden ratings will be released later this week, including running backs, quarterbacks and full teams.

news

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams named 'make-or-break' fantasy player for 2022

"Williams had the look of a true, three-down difference maker as a rookie, and the Broncos offense is poised to take off like a rocket ship with Russell Wilson coming in as QB," wrote Chris Towers.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos move into top 10 on PFF's offseason power rankings

"Denver catapulted itself into the contenders by trading for Russell Wilson," Sam Monson wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Why the Broncos' run game could help Russell Wilson have a career year

The Athletic's Nick Kosmider dives into the numbers to look at why Wilson needs an efficient rushing attack to help him play at his best.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com's 'State of the Roster' breaks down Broncos' big stars and big questions

"Giving up multiple first-round picks and established players for someone like Russell Wilson is a championship move," Adam Rank writes.

news

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams earns high praise in top-10 RB ranking from ESPN

"You can't get him on the ground, can't tackle him," an NFL personnel official told ESPN. "That kid is really good."

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Russell Wilson make ESPN's top-10 position rankings

An NFL personnel evaluator said Surtain is a "unicorn in the sense that he's supremely talented, has great football IQ and works hard."

Advertising