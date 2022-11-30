Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: The Broncos' pass rushers must find a way to affect QB Lamar Jackson

Nov 30, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221130_MHM

The Lead

After a hot start to the season, the Broncos' pass rush has been considerably less effective over the last three games, recording just two sacks and 10 QB hits as a unit. The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel noted that as the team enters a stretch of games against tough teams to close out the season, the pass-rush unit must be better at affecting the quarterback.

"They're doing everything that they can, and they are going to continually try to get to the passer," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday. "You have to affect the passer. It starts with stopping the run across the board to be able to put them in passing situations, so we have more [pass-]rushing opportunities. We didn't have a lot of those [Sunday], but we have to get to the passer."

Denver remains without Randy Gregory, who is on injured reserve, and the team traded Bradley Chubb to Miami at the deadline.

The Broncos' remaining pass rushers, though, understand the importance of getting back to their level of production from earlier in the season, particularly as they prepare to face several mobile quarterbacks in the coming weeks.

"We've just got to rush better, understand the game plan and rush together more as like, us and the D-line working together to make sure we're putting as much pressure on the quarterback, not giving him too much field or too many lanes and things like that," outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper told Gabriel. "We have to get after it. The standard stays the standard regardless of whether we have guys out or not."

Denver will travel to Baltimore this weekend to face the Ravens, and it is imperative that the Broncos' pass rushers find a way to get to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Gabriel noted that while Jackson has taken 24 sacks this year, his quickness and craftiness allow him to beat defenses with his legs. Averaging 6.8 yards per carry, Jackson is on pace to rush for more than 1,000 yards for the third time in his career.

"When it comes to Lamar Jackson, you have to try to find a way to contain him," Hackett said. "He's an incredible football player in this league. He can throw the ball down the field, and we see how many times he can run the different run schemes that they have. Watching their tape — [Ravens Offensive Coordinator] Greg Roman ... has done a great job with all the different kinds of schemes, motions, shifts and different personnels to be able to utilize Lamar in the run game and hand it off. It's going to be a great challenge for our defense."

Below the Fold

The offense will also need to find a rhythm as they prepare to face Baltimore, but the Ravens could make it difficult for Denver to get the run game going, as their 902 rushing yards allowed are the second fewest of any team in the league.

While running the ball effectively could be difficult, Broncos running back Latavius Murray is heating up; the nine-year veteran rushed for 92 yards on 13 attempts in Sunday's game against the Panthers, including a breakaway for 52 yards. Despite his individual success in that matchup, Murray said after the game that as an offense, they will have to find ways to significantly improve going forward.

"I think every offense will struggle at some point," Murray said. "But obviously for us we have been kind of consistently going out there and kind of hurting ourselves. So, the only thing we can do is keep working. Figure it out. Dig deep. Figure it out within. Everybody look at themselves individually. See what you can do to be better and help this thing move forward. Myself included, honestly. I think we all can be better at something."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Sacco Sez: Broncos' connection with Baltimore greater than what meets the eye

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the franchise's connections with the Ravens and the city of Baltimore.

news

Broncos' Week 14 game vs. Chiefs flexed out of 'Sunday Night Football'

The Broncos' Week 14 matchup with the Chiefs is moving time slots.

news

Inspired by his sister, ILB Alex Singleton represents Special Olympics for My Cause My Cleats

Singleton became a dedicated supporter of the organization while watching his older sister compete in Special Olympics events, and he is helping to make sports more accessible in the Denver community.

news

Mile High Morning: WR Brandon Johnson scores first career touchdown on QB Russell Wilson's 300th TD pass

"To score his first touchdown, what a blessing," Wilson said. "Obviously, he worked. He's been working so hard. He's done an amazing job."

news

Hot Topics: HC Nathaniel Hackett knows Broncos are a 'better football team' than they showed vs. Panthers

Plus, Hackett discussed what he's saw from quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 12.

news

Injury Report: Broncos hope to begin process to return RB Mike Boone from injured reserve

Additionally, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said outside linebacker Randy Gregory "might need a little bit more time" on injured reserve.

news

Mile High Morning: RB Javonte Williams to launch charitable foundation to help children in foster care

"I just really want to make sure that all the kids have the same kind of life experiences and things that I did growing up," Williams said.

news

Broncos players & executives to participate in 2022 My Cause My Cleats initiative to raise awareness for causes and nonprofit organizations

My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact that players have made in communities across America and provides players an opportunity to highlight the cause-related work they are passionate about on the field.

news

'We've got to get the losing out of our system': Broncos suffer largest defeat of season, falling 23-10 to Panthers

The Broncos' eighth loss of the season wasn't particularly close, though it was still just as painful.

news

FB/TE Andrew Beck, OLB Jake Martin active for Broncos' Week 12 matchup with Panthers

The Broncos announced their seven inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff.

news

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers on November 27, 2022.

Advertising