Mile High Morning: The Broncos' pass rushers must find a way to affect QB Lamar Jackson

The Lead

After a hot start to the season, the Broncos' pass rush has been considerably less effective over the last three games, recording just two sacks and 10 QB hits as a unit. The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel noted that as the team enters a stretch of games against tough teams to close out the season, the pass-rush unit must be better at affecting the quarterback.

"They're doing everything that they can, and they are going to continually try to get to the passer," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday. "You have to affect the passer. It starts with stopping the run across the board to be able to put them in passing situations, so we have more [pass-]rushing opportunities. We didn't have a lot of those [Sunday], but we have to get to the passer."

Denver remains without Randy Gregory, who is on injured reserve, and the team traded Bradley Chubb to Miami at the deadline.

The Broncos' remaining pass rushers, though, understand the importance of getting back to their level of production from earlier in the season, particularly as they prepare to face several mobile quarterbacks in the coming weeks.

"We've just got to rush better, understand the game plan and rush together more as like, us and the D-line working together to make sure we're putting as much pressure on the quarterback, not giving him too much field or too many lanes and things like that," outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper told Gabriel. "We have to get after it. The standard stays the standard regardless of whether we have guys out or not."

Denver will travel to Baltimore this weekend to face the Ravens, and it is imperative that the Broncos' pass rushers find a way to get to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Gabriel noted that while Jackson has taken 24 sacks this year, his quickness and craftiness allow him to beat defenses with his legs. Averaging 6.8 yards per carry, Jackson is on pace to rush for more than 1,000 yards for the third time in his career.