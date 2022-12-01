Mile High Morning: Rookie Delarrin Turner-Yell brings awareness to multiple sclerosis and lupus for My Cause My Cleats in honor of his mother

The Lead
Rookie safety Delarrin Turner-Yell made the biggest play of his young career on Sunday, recovering a fumble inside the Panthers' 30-yard line. As he looks to make an impact in the Broncos' upcoming game against the Ravens, he will also make an impact through the 2022 My Cause My Cleats initiative.
For My Cause My Cleats, Turner-Yell will support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Lupus Foundation of America. These conditions affect millions of people around the world, and for Turner-Yell, they are personal.
"My mom was diagnosed with both of these back in 2015," Turner-Yell said. "I think it was within, like, a month apart from each other. So, I've seen her battle and I've seen the things that she's gone through while dealing with the [conditions], so it means more to me just because it kind of hits closer to home. I've actually seen someone who's dealing with it and going through it on an everyday basis, and she's still dealing with it now.
"So, I'm just trying to bring some awareness around it. I feel like both of those things are both pretty [common], but I'm just trying to bring some more awareness about it because it really takes a toll on people's bodies."
The National Multiple Sclerosis Society aims to find a cure for MS while empowering people affected by the disease, and the Lupus Foundation of America works to expand lupus research and improve life for people currently living with lupus. Turner-Yell said he is grateful for the opportunity to represent these foundations on his cleats, as they are dedicated to helping people like his mom.
"It means the world," Turner-Yell said. "Like I said, it kind of hits closer to home. So, I've seen someone who's dealt with it on an everyday basis. For people to see that on my cleats, maybe they'll give a second thought, or some thought at all, towards the foundations. So just seeing that, hopefully I can have some type of impact."
The players received their cleats earlier this week, and Turner-Yell noted that his mom was ecstatic to see them.
"I actually told her that I was going to do that, because obviously I knew about the My Cause My Cleats [initiative], so when I told her, she was very excited," Turner-Yell said. "As soon as I sent her the picture, somehow she already had the picture, so I guess she was waiting on the cleats more than I was at the time."
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday that he hopes wide receivers KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy will be able to play Sunday, as both players continue to work their way back from injuries. Quarterback Russell Wilson noted that they add a dynamic element to the offense with their athleticism and playmaking abilities.
"When you think about Jerry Jeudy and KJ, those guys are spectacular athletes and guys who can really get open," Wilson said. "They can move so well. They are playmakers for us. To get them back out there will be huge with their experience and what they can do. We'll see what happens. Obviously, they are working their butts off every day and doing a great job. The training staff and everything is working on them every day to try to get them right. The good thing is we have a lot of great, young guys who are getting that experience as well, like we talked about. Those guys that get that experience, it is an invaluable experience that helps us down the road and for years to come. Obviously, we want Jerry and KJ to be out there ASAP."