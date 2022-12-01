Mile High Morning: Rookie Delarrin Turner-Yell brings awareness to multiple sclerosis and lupus for My Cause My Cleats in honor of his mother

The Lead

Rookie safety Delarrin Turner-Yell made the biggest play of his young career on Sunday, recovering a fumble inside the Panthers' 30-yard line. As he looks to make an impact in the Broncos' upcoming game against the Ravens, he will also make an impact through the 2022 My Cause My Cleats initiative.

For My Cause My Cleats, Turner-Yell will support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Lupus Foundation of America. These conditions affect millions of people around the world, and for Turner-Yell, they are personal.

"My mom was diagnosed with both of these back in 2015," Turner-Yell said. "I think it was within, like, a month apart from each other. So, I've seen her battle and I've seen the things that she's gone through while dealing with the [conditions], so it means more to me just because it kind of hits closer to home. I've actually seen someone who's dealing with it and going through it on an everyday basis, and she's still dealing with it now.

"So, I'm just trying to bring some awareness around it. I feel like both of those things are both pretty [common], but I'm just trying to bring some more awareness about it because it really takes a toll on people's bodies."

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society aims to find a cure for MS while empowering people affected by the disease, and the Lupus Foundation of America works to expand lupus research and improve life for people currently living with lupus. Turner-Yell said he is grateful for the opportunity to represent these foundations on his cleats, as they are dedicated to helping people like his mom.

"It means the world," Turner-Yell said. "Like I said, it kind of hits closer to home. So, I've seen someone who's dealt with it on an everyday basis. For people to see that on my cleats, maybe they'll give a second thought, or some thought at all, towards the foundations. So just seeing that, hopefully I can have some type of impact."

The players received their cleats earlier this week, and Turner-Yell noted that his mom was ecstatic to see them.