Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Rookie Delarrin Turner-Yell brings awareness to multiple sclerosis and lupus for My Cause My Cleats in honor of his mother

Dec 01, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221201_MHM

The Lead

Rookie safety Delarrin Turner-Yell made the biggest play of his young career on Sunday, recovering a fumble inside the Panthers' 30-yard line. As he looks to make an impact in the Broncos' upcoming game against the Ravens, he will also make an impact through the 2022 My Cause My Cleats initiative. 

For My Cause My Cleats, Turner-Yell will support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Lupus Foundation of America. These conditions affect millions of people around the world, and for Turner-Yell, they are personal.

"My mom was diagnosed with both of these back in 2015," Turner-Yell said. "I think it was within, like, a month apart from each other. So, I've seen her battle and I've seen the things that she's gone through while dealing with the [conditions], so it means more to me just because it kind of hits closer to home. I've actually seen someone who's dealing with it and going through it on an everyday basis, and she's still dealing with it now.

"So, I'm just trying to bring some awareness around it. I feel like both of those things are both pretty [common], but I'm just trying to bring some more awareness about it because it really takes a toll on people's bodies."

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society aims to find a cure for MS while empowering people affected by the disease, and the Lupus Foundation of America works to expand lupus research and improve life for people currently living with lupus. Turner-Yell said he is grateful for the opportunity to represent these foundations on his cleats, as they are dedicated to helping people like his mom.

"It means the world," Turner-Yell said. "Like I said, it kind of hits closer to home. So, I've seen someone who's dealt with it on an everyday basis. For people to see that on my cleats, maybe they'll give a second thought, or some thought at all, towards the foundations. So just seeing that, hopefully I can have some type of impact."

The players received their cleats earlier this week, and Turner-Yell noted that his mom was ecstatic to see them.

"I actually told her that I was going to do that, because obviously I knew about the My Cause My Cleats [initiative], so when I told her, she was very excited," Turner-Yell said. "As soon as I sent her the picture, somehow she already had the picture, so I guess she was waiting on the cleats more than I was at the time."

221201_TurnerYell

Below the Fold

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday that he hopes wide receivers KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy will be able to play Sunday, as both players continue to work their way back from injuries. Quarterback Russell Wilson noted that they add a dynamic element to the offense with their athleticism and playmaking abilities.

"When you think about Jerry Jeudy and KJ, those guys are spectacular athletes and guys who can really get open," Wilson said. "They can move so well. They are playmakers for us. To get them back out there will be huge with their experience and what they can do. We'll see what happens. Obviously, they are working their butts off every day and doing a great job. The training staff and everything is working on them every day to try to get them right. The good thing is we have a lot of great, young guys who are getting that experience as well, like we talked about. Those guys that get that experience, it is an invaluable experience that helps us down the road and for years to come. Obviously, we want Jerry and KJ to be out there ASAP."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

'New week, new opportunity': How Pat Surtain II is maintaining confidence amid adversity

Cornerback Pat Surtain II has given up a couple of plays in recent weeks after a hot first half of the season, but the young star is taking it one play at a time.

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams returns to practice for Broncos

Williams had not participated in practice since suffering a knee injury during the Broncos' Week 10 matchup against the Titans.

news

'I respect the heck out of Russell Wilson': Broncos veterans, HC Nathaniel Hackett express support for Russell Wilson

"He keeps coming out here and working," Hackett said. "Heck, he may work harder. I didn't think you could. I give him so much credit for that — to keep his head down, keep working with all the different people that he's gone out there on that field with. I just give him so much credit for that — all the different lineups that we've had. He just keeps grinding, keeps trying to make a play, keeps fighting — no matter what."

news

Injury Report: Broncos hoping WRs Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler can return on Sunday vs. Ravens

Additionally, defensive end Dre'Mont Jones did not practice Wednesday due to an illness.

news

Broncos designate RB Mike Boone for return from IR

Denver also signed a pair of players to its practice squad.

news

Mile High Morning: The Broncos' pass rushers must find a way to affect QB Lamar Jackson

Denver has recorded just two sacks over the last three games, and The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel emphasized the importance of putting pressure on quarterback Lamar Jackson as the Broncos prepare to face the Ravens.

news

Sacco Sez: Broncos' connection with Baltimore greater than what meets the eye

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the franchise's connections with the Ravens and the city of Baltimore.

news

Broncos' Week 14 game vs. Chiefs flexed out of 'Sunday Night Football'

The Broncos' Week 14 matchup with the Chiefs is moving time slots.

news

Inspired by his sister, ILB Alex Singleton represents Special Olympics for My Cause My Cleats

Singleton became a dedicated supporter of the organization while watching his older sister compete in Special Olympics events, and he is helping to make sports more accessible in the Denver community.

news

Mile High Morning: WR Brandon Johnson scores first career touchdown on QB Russell Wilson's 300th TD pass

"To score his first touchdown, what a blessing," Wilson said. "Obviously, he worked. He's been working so hard. He's done an amazing job."

news

Hot Topics: HC Nathaniel Hackett knows Broncos are a 'better football team' than they showed vs. Panthers

Plus, Hackett discussed what he's saw from quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 12.

Advertising