Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning to join ESPN's 'College GameDay' as guest picker ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game 

Oct 14, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221014_MHM

The Lead

As No. 6 Tennessee takes on No. 3 Alabama in a highly anticipated SEC matchup on Saturday, a special Vols alum will join ESPN's pregame show.

For the first time, Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will join “College GameDay” as a guest picker. Manning played at Tennessee from 1994 to 1997, earning All-America honors and finishing as the runner-up to the Heisman Trophy after leading them to the SEC title as a senior.

Manning should receive a warm welcome back to Knoxville, where he is honored in the Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame. In his collegiate career, Manning threw for 11,201 yards and 89 touchdowns, and the Vols retired his No. 16 jersey in 2005.

"College GameDay," hosted by Rece Davis with Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and David Pollack, will be broadcast live from Knoxville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. This will be the crew's second show at Tennessee this season, as the first aired on Sept. 24 ahead of Tennessee's victory over Florida.

With both Tennessee and Alabama sitting undefeated ahead of Saturday's matchup, Manning should have a thrilling contest to preview.

Below the Fold

Justin Simmons is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, and the All-Pro safety is eager to rejoin his teammates on the field. During his four weeks on the sideline, he noted that he was forced to adapt his leadership style. Rather than leading by example, he had to find other ways to motivate his teammates.

"Selfishly, [the last four weeks have] been miserable," Simmons said. "Football-wise, it's tough going out there and feeling like you could go. You want to go, and the adrenaline is running, but you're just sidelined. You know you can find ways to help the team. But selflessly, it was fun to find a new role and to dip into a new environment, in terms of leadership. Like, learning how to lead without being there. I'm a lead-by-example type of guy, so I like to go out on the field and try to [be a] spark with a play or something like that. I couldn't do that. I had to find new ways to contribute to the guys. That was fun, figuring that out, but I definitely like playing way more. Hopefully that happens for a long time."

Caden Sterns stepped up to play free safety in Simmons' place, and he recorded two interceptions in the Broncos' Week 5 game against the Colts. The veteran praised Sterns for his performance, pointing to the team's depth at safety as a great strength.

"I thought Caden played great," Simmons said. "Exactly what I what I expected. We kind of talked about it maybe a little bit when I got hurt, and he was able to come in. We saw it last year. There were games 'Jack' [S Kareem Jackson] went down, and obviously we saw it in games when he was playing dime and the plays he was making with the versatility that he has. Caden is a special player, so I'm excited for him and his future. We just have such a great room — a great room with guys that are just selfless. You're always going to have success when you have a room like that."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos' offensive line can step up to replace Garett Bolles

"[Bolles and Dalton Risner] had started 48 of 54 games next to each other since the beginning of the 2019 season, but Risner will have a new neighbor on the left side of the Denver line going forward," the Denver Post's Parker Gabriel wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II reflects on his two-interception game against the Chargers as a rookie

"Each and every week, I expect to make big plays, so that game happened to be one of my biggest games," Surtain said. "I just step in and expect the best."

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at the start of President Damani Leech's tenure with the Broncos

"As chief operating officer of NFL International before joining the Broncos, Leech worked in a strategically important division that also brought him into near-daily contact with numerous clubs as the league's international home marketing area program came into focus," Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Caden Sterns steps up for Broncos in Justin Simmons' absence

"Sterns put an exclamation point on his performance during Simmons' absence with the first multi-interception game of his career in Thursday's overtime loss to the Colts," the Denver Post's Kyle Newman wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at Kelly Kleine's journey to Denver and her goals for the future

"It's been a journey that's included overcoming self-doubt, a lack of female representation and seizing opportunities through a skill set and work ethic that have earned her the respect and trust of her peers," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Football Outsiders breaks down why Pat Surtain II is 'the best cornerback in the NFL right now'

"No caveats, no qualifiers, no additional clauses: nobody is playing the position better than Surtain," Football Outsiders' Derrik Klassen wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: After Randy Gregory's injury, Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto have big shoes to fill

"With Baron, I just know he's going to fill into that role and do the same things," Bradley Chubb said.

news

Mile High Morning: A look at the Broncos' recent success vs. the Colts

If the Broncos can get a win on Thursday, they can further push the series in their favor in recent memory and continue an impressive run against the Colts in Denver.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Montrell Washington among bright spots from loss to Raiders

"We had those times in the game where we had prime field position, and we took advantage of a couple of those," Courtland Sutton said after the game.

news

Mile High Morning: Kareem Jackson gives insight into his game-day fashion

"On a day where we travel, I look forward to going into my closet and pulling out a nice suit," Jackson said.

news

Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton on pace for a career year in 2022

"Whatever the reasons for last season's struggles on deep passes, there has been an abrupt change in 2022," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote.

Advertising