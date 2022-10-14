Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning to join ESPN's 'College GameDay' as guest picker ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game 

Below the Fold

Justin Simmons is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, and the All-Pro safety is eager to rejoin his teammates on the field. During his four weeks on the sideline, he noted that he was forced to adapt his leadership style. Rather than leading by example, he had to find other ways to motivate his teammates.

"Selfishly, [the last four weeks have] been miserable," Simmons said. "Football-wise, it's tough going out there and feeling like you could go. You want to go, and the adrenaline is running, but you're just sidelined. You know you can find ways to help the team. But selflessly, it was fun to find a new role and to dip into a new environment, in terms of leadership. Like, learning how to lead without being there. I'm a lead-by-example type of guy, so I like to go out on the field and try to [be a] spark with a play or something like that. I couldn't do that. I had to find new ways to contribute to the guys. That was fun, figuring that out, but I definitely like playing way more. Hopefully that happens for a long time."

Caden Sterns stepped up to play free safety in Simmons' place, and he recorded two interceptions in the Broncos' Week 5 game against the Colts. The veteran praised Sterns for his performance, pointing to the team's depth at safety as a great strength.