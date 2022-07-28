Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Identifying the Broncos' secret superstar

Jul 28, 2022 at 09:15 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220728_MHM

The Lead

It's easy to praise star players who score snazzy touchdowns and sack the top quarterbacks, but there are many guys who fly under the radar despite consistently performing at a high level.

PFF’s Sam Monson aimed to give these players their due credit by selecting a "secret superstar" from each NFL team. They may not make the flashiest plays, but these guys are important to their team's success.

Monson's pick for the Broncos was Josey Jewell, a fifth-year inside linebacker out of Iowa.

"Jewell played just 82 snaps last season before injury struck, but he has been a consistently strong performer for the Broncos since the team drafted him in 2018," Monson wrote. "Jewell may not have the most impressive physical gifts in the league, but he reads the game quickly and is particularly adept at coming downhill and making plays in the run game. He tallied 42 defensive stops in his last full season (2020), and that was also the year in which he earned at least above-average grades in every facet of play PFF measures."

Jewell has appeared in 49 games in his career, totaling 217 tackles (133 solo), 3.5 sacks (21 yds.), eight passes defensed, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 13 special teams stops.

While Jewell may not get much national attention, the Broncos' front office views him as a key piece of the defense — so much so that they signed him to a two-year extension in March.

"[Josey] was the glue that kept our defense together," General Manager George Paton said in March. "He's so smart and he's so instinctive. He fits in any defense, I believe. When we lost Josey, it really hurt our defense as you can see. The coaches are really high on him, and I'm obviously high on him. The more you're around him, the more you love him. He's a great leader, a great worker, and a really good player. He's definitely going to help us."

Below the Fold

Jewell is not the only underrated player on the Broncos' defense. Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory may be the stars of the outside linebacker unit, but rookie Nik Bonitto talked about the leadership he's seen from some other guys in the group who don't get as much attention.

"A lot of people just talk about [Chubb and Gregory], but people don't realize Malik Reed's a great leader, Jonathon Cooper's got it," Bonitto said after Day 1 of training camp. "All those guys are really just coming in [and] trying to help me. Learning everything from them, learning how to be a pro, has been really big for me."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: When will the Broncos' offensive line take shape?

After the Broncos placed offensive lineman Billy Turner on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Tuesday, questions remain about how the offensive line will shape up.

news

Mile High Morning: Three questions the Broncos need to answer before the 2022 season

CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr discusses whether Russell Wilson can bring the Broncos to the Super Bowl, who will start at tight end and how the pass rush will shape up.

news

Mile High Morning: Which position group is the strongest for the Broncos?

ESPN's Football Outsiders determined the best position group for each NFL team.

news

Mile High Morning: How do Broncos offensive playmakers stack up against the rest of the league?

ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranks the group of rushers and receivers for each NFL team.

news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons revealed as Madden 23's fifth-ranked safety and more notes from Wednesday ratings unveil

Simmons' 91 overall places him as the fifth-best safety and No. 2 among free safeties.

news

Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton leads Broncos receivers in Madden 23 ratings

The full Madden ratings will be released later this week, including running backs, quarterbacks and full teams.

news

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams named 'make-or-break' fantasy player for 2022

"Williams had the look of a true, three-down difference maker as a rookie, and the Broncos offense is poised to take off like a rocket ship with Russell Wilson coming in as QB," wrote Chris Towers.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos move into top 10 on PFF's offseason power rankings

"Denver catapulted itself into the contenders by trading for Russell Wilson," Sam Monson wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Why the Broncos' run game could help Russell Wilson have a career year

The Athletic's Nick Kosmider dives into the numbers to look at why Wilson needs an efficient rushing attack to help him play at his best.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com's 'State of the Roster' breaks down Broncos' big stars and big questions

"Giving up multiple first-round picks and established players for someone like Russell Wilson is a championship move," Adam Rank writes.

news

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams earns high praise in top-10 RB ranking from ESPN

"You can't get him on the ground, can't tackle him," an NFL personnel official told ESPN. "That kid is really good."

Advertising