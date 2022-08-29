Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: ESPN projects Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II to be among NFL's best players in 2022

Aug 29, 2022 at 09:29 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220829_MHM

The Lead

Three Broncos are expected to be among the league's best 100 players in 2022, according to a panel of ESPN experts.

In the forward-facing ranking, Russell Wilson earned the highest placement of any Broncos player at No. 13 overall. He ranks fifth among all quarterbacks and was higher than Tom Brady, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford, who have each led their teams to the Super Bowl over the last two seasons.

"Both Wilson and the Broncos see the offseason blockbuster move as a set-up for a long-term affair, and Wilson's arrival puts the Broncos back in the playoff conversation," ESPN's Jeff Legwold wrote. "Denver has built a playbook that should fit Wilson, and he has playmakers at wide receiver and running back, so expectations are plenty high for his first year in Denver."

Justin Simmons was named No. 57 overall, and he is the third-ranked safety in the rankings.

"Simmons is always in the lineup — he's played at least 1,000 snaps in each of the last four seasons having missed three snaps over that span," Legwold wrote. "He has led or tied for the team lead in each of the last four seasons. He's a leader in the locker room and community, is reliable in run defense and a rare player in coverage. He's a cornerstone of the current defense and, in his seventh season, he has had one of his best training camps."

Pat Surtain II was the final Bronco to make the list, earning a ranking of No. 65 overall. He earned the fourth-highest ranking among second-year players, and Legwold noted that Surtain's placement may not be high enough.

"There are plenty of personnel executives who would say this ranking, while Surtain's first appearance on the list, is too low," Legwold wrote. "He has length, speed, flexibility in his hips and rare footwork in coverage. Even in 2021, his rookie season, veteran quarterbacks didn't challenge him often because with all of his physical skills, his best attribute may be his composure in coverage. He lets the Broncos do more things in coverage because defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero knows if needs to move help elsewhere, Surtain can match up with the league's best."

Below the Fold

Broncos Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion China Jude was featured in Sports Illustrated and Empower Onyx's series, Elle-evate: 100 Influential Black Women in Sports.

"I truly believe that when we're working in any industry, DEI should be incorporated in every aspect of a company or organization," Jude told Sports Illustrated’s Nyala Pendergrass. "[This position] combines my love for football and my passion for diversity, equity and inclusion together. It's just a true blessing."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: After big offseason moves, The Ringer evaluates the outlook for the 'all-in' AFC West

Each team in the AFC West is "all in" on the Super Bowl, per The Ringer's Lindsay Jones. But first, they'll need to battle each other.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN's Mina Kimes says Broncos should have 'a very good rushing attack'

On her podcast, "The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny," ESPN analyst Mina Kimes and Football Outsiders' Aaron Schatz outlined their high expectations for the Broncos' offense and highlighted key players on the defense.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN picks Broncos as one of five teams most likely to improve in 2022

ESPN's Bill Barnwell suggests that even if Wilson weren't in the fold, Denver would still win more games than it did last year.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson places top-10 in arm strength, decision-making and more in ESPN QB trait rankings

Wilson was also named top-10 in accuracy, touch, mechanics, complete level, toughness, scrambling and second-reaction ability.

news

Mile High Morning: Emmanuel Sanders carries on Demaryius Thomas' mission with the Boys & Girls Club

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg spoke with Sanders about how he is honoring his friend and teammate's legacy in the community.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Russell Wilson may be in the best situation of his career and poised to win the AFC West

"I don't think Russ has ever had the situation offensively that he has in Denver [with] elite scheme and play-calling," ESPN's Dan Orlovsky said on the Pat McAfee Show.

news

Mile High Morning: Champ Bailey calls playing for Broncos the 'best thing that ever happened' on 'Cut To It' podcast

"There was no better transition for me in my career than going to Denver," Bailey said.

news

Mile High Morning: Former SMU teammates Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn reunite in Denver

Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn were a dynamic receiving duo at SMU, and now they're playing together again on the Broncos.

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway headlines Broncos selected to inaugural California High School Hall of Fame class

John Lynch, Dennis Smith, Gary Zimmerman and D.J. Williams were also chosen.

news

Mile High Morning: Could Javonte Williams be this year's breakout fantasy football star?

ESPN's Mike Clay notes that Williams could be the Jonathan Taylor of 2022.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos offense ranked top-nine in the NFL

NFL.com's Adam Schein ranks the Broncos' offense higher than the Packers, 49ers and more.

Advertising