Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Celebrating Victory Monday after the Broncos' win over Jacksonville

Oct 31, 2022 at 08:02 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221031_MHM

It was a successful trip across the pond, as the Broncos got back in the win column with a victory over the Jaguars in London. In a close, back-and-forth battle, complementary football was the key to coming out on top. Both sides of the ball made plays in the biggest moments, and Denver emerged victorious with a 21-17 win at Wembley Stadium. After the game, Broncos players took to social media to celebrate the victory and thank Broncos Country for its support and electric energy.

