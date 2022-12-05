Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos' pass rush was a bright spot in loss to Ravens

Dec 05, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221205_MHM

The Lead

While the Broncos did not get the result they wanted against the Ravens, the defense accomplished one of its primary goals for the game: improving the pass rush.

In Weeks 10-12, Denver's defense totaled just two sacks and 10 quarterback hits as a group. This was a significant decline from the first half of the season, during which the Broncos averaged three sacks and almost six QB hits per game, and increasing pressure on the quarterback was a major focus for Week 13.

"We've got to pick up the pressure," Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero said Thursday as the Broncos prepared to face Baltimore. "I think, first of all, we've got to get more opportunities. [It's difficult] if you don't get those third-and-longs or those second-and-longs, so we've got to do a better job on early downs. I think that'll help [the recent lack of sacks] and give us those opportunities, and then we've got to be more creative and we've got to win one-on-ones."

Matching up against Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson — and, after Jackson left the game with an injury, Tyler Huntley — the Broncos' pass rushers consistently forced their way into the Ravens' backfield. They totaled four sacks and five QB hits, with defensive lineman DeShawn Williams recording two sacks and outside linebackers Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning recording one each. They put immense pressure on Baltimore's quarterbacks, which helped to keep the score close throughout the game.

"We wanted to get them out of their comfort zone, obviously," inside linebacker Alex Singleton said after the game. "They're a run-first team, so if you stop the run, then you know, [the goal is] continuing to reset the line of scrimmage, and we did really well with that. Our D-line does that week in and week out."

While the defense saw improvement in a key area, the unit understands that the most important goal is to find a way to close out tight games.

"If we're priding ourselves to be this defense that we know that we can be and we've shown, we've got to end games like that," Williams said. "[There's] no sugarcoating that — you've just got to finish the game."

Below the Fold

Maintaining confidence and optimism is difficult after falling to 3-9, but Russell Wilson noted after the game that he believes in the team's ability to get through the tough times.

"We talked about in the locker room," Wilson said. "I think the thing for us [is], this is the reality of being a professional. I've had a lot of highs and a few lows. But I think in the midst of the highs and the lows, your mindset, your character, your integrity, how you play the game and how you respect the game should never change. You just continue to try and elevate in the midst of it all. There are going to be tough times. There's going to be a lot more good times that come and soon. I believe that — I really do — and that's what I'm going to focus on."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Hot Topics: Broncos' struggle to put teams away surfaces in loss to Ravens

The Broncos' largest lead was six points, and it left the door open for the Ravens.

news

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton 'day to day' with hamstring injury

Sutton is the Broncos' leading receiver with 52 receptions for 688 yards and a touchdown.

news

'We've got to find a way to win these things': Broncos can't close out win, fall 10-9 as Ravens storm back late

"I've never really lost many games like this," Russell Wilson said. "It's a new feeling — one I don't like, one I don't want to experience."

news

#DENvsBAL postgame injury update: WR Courtland Sutton suffers hamstring injury

Sutton was targeted once before suffering the injury.

news

Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton active for Broncos' matchup with Ravens

Jeudy suffered an ankle injury on the first offensive snap of Denver's Week 10 loss to the Titans.

news

Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens on December 4, 2022.

news

Burning Questions: Can the Broncos find a way to pressure Lamar Jackson to earn a win vs. Ravens?

As the Broncos close in on final stretch of their 2022 season, they'll get several more chances to test themselves against playoff contenders.

news

Broncos activate RB Mike Boone from IR, place WR KJ Hamler on IR

Denver also promoted WR Brandon Johnson to the active roster and elevated CB Faion Hicks and LB Harvey Langi for Denver's Week 13 game in Baltimore.

news

Broncos vs. Ravens game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 13

Here are the final score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 13 game vs. Baltimore.

news

Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy returns to practice, questionable to play vs. Ravens

"He'll be a game-time decision," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Jeudy.

news

Broncos name Jesse Nading as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Intelligence

Nading will serve on the Broncos' senior leadership team, overseeing the club's data and analytics, ticketing and strategy departments.

Advertising