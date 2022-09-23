Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Amid injuries, the Broncos' offensive line has shown resilience 

Sep 23, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220923_MHM

The Lead

The Broncos' offensive line has held their own through the first two games of the season, despite missing some key players due to injury.

Because of General Manager George Paton's emphasis on filling in the offensive line with versatile players that can play multiple positions, the group has maintained a high level of play even without right guard Quinn Meinerz and right tackle Billy Turner, The Denver Post’s Kyle Newman noted.

"We have a lot to get better at in terms of cleaning up penalties and pre-snap penalties, but in all reality, we've had two really good rushing games and we've got to continue to build off the rushing that we've had," left guard Dalton Risner told Newman. "Our protection's been really good too, even though here and there we've had some negative runs and a few sacks. But in terms of starting the season, with Billy not being able to go in yet and Quinn battling an early injury, we've done really well."

Finishing in the red zone has been an area for improvement, but Newman pointed to the run game as a strength that will only continue to flourish in the coming weeks. Running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III have 118 and 105 rushing yards on the season, respectively, and their success is in large part due to quality blocking from the offensive line.

"Our run game has been electric the last two weeks," left tackle Garett Bolles told Newman. "We've just got to continue to stick with it because it's hard for people to bring those guys down, and that's going to wear [on defenses] throughout the season."

Newman explained that the unit could get extra reinforcements soon; Meinerz practiced on Thursday in a limited capacity for the first time since his injury against Seattle, and Turner, who was also a limited participant on Thursday, told Newman that his recovery is going in the right direction.

Sunday's matchup against the 49ers will be a difficult test for this group, Newman noted, as elite edge rusher Nick Bosa consistently disrupts the backfield. If Denver's offensive line can limit Bosa's impact, it will be a testament to this unit's strength.

Below the Fold

While he is still looking for his first touchdown of 2022, Williams is already earning recognition as an elite running back in the league. NFL.com’s Maurice Jones-Drew — who led the NFL in rushing yards in 2011 — named Williams a top-15 running back heading into Week 3.

"The Broncos' offense had to mostly rely on the run game, and Williams delivered," Jones-Drew wrote. "With a solid outing vs. Houston — 15 carries for 75 yards (a robust 5 yards per tote) — he continues to make the most of his touches in a shared backfield."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Emmanuel Sanders joins NFL Network as studio analyst

"After 12 years in the NFL, I am excited to take what I have learned on the field and be able to provide my insight and opinions about the game I love on NFL Network," Sanders said.

news

Mile High Morning: Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero finds early success with Broncos

"I think he is a top-three DC right now," defensive end Dre'Mont Jones said.

news

Mile High Morning: D.J. Jones and his dad sample Big Dave's barbecue sauces at Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers

"I couldn't wait to get here, and just love spending time with my son," Big Dave said.

news

Mile High Morning: Rookie Damarri Mathis shows potential after filling in for Pat Surtain II in Week 2

"The thing about Damarri is, it's not too big for him," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Mile High Morning: The Broncos' offensive line showed promise against Seattle

"The offensive line set an encouraging baseline in their first game in this season of change," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Randy Gregory's debut bodes well for the Broncos' defense in 2022

"Gregory played 26 snaps and flashed some of the impact in the pass rush the Broncos want to see on a consistent basis," ESPN's Jeff Legwold wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Jerry Jeudy and Bradley Chubb were bright spots for Broncos in Week 1

"After a no-touchdown 2021 season, Jeudy didn't waste any time this year reaching the end zone," The Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL legends praise Pat Surtain II after covering DK Metcalf

"[Surtain is] one of the best CB prospects to touch the league in a while," former All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel noted.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Nathaniel Hackett's fearlessness makes him a great leader

"He was never afraid to be goofy and be funny," Hackett's friend David Schrag told the Denver Post.

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports' bold predictions include big expectations for the Broncos

The Broncos could see a Super Bowl victory and MVP honors for Russell Wilson this season, two CBS Sports analysts predict.

news

Mile High Morning: How the connection between Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson leads to defensive success

"It's like we're both thinking the same thing," Jackson told The Athletic's Nick Kosmider.

Advertising