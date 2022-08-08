Mile High Morning: A look at how Melvin Gordon III can make an impact on Denver's offense in 2022

The Lead
With Javonte Williams emerging as a young star in 2021, Melvin Gordon III's impact on the Broncos' offense may have flown under the radar at times.
ESPN’s Jeff Legwold noted that Gordon has been underestimated throughout his time in Denver despite leading the team in rushing and rushing touchdowns in both seasons. Legwold talked to Gordon and his coaches about the eighth-year running back's importance in Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett's offense.
"I've said it, I've always had the mindset, I'm going to go get it," Gordon told Legwold. "I'm going to do what I do — do what's best for the squad and do what I do to make them want to play me."
After having an equal share of carries last season (203 apiece), Gordon and Williams seem to be taking a roughly even number of snaps during training camp. Legwold noted that Gordon has looked strong so far, both in the run game and as a receiver.
"I've been watching Melvin forever," Hackett said. "He's just a downhill, skilled player. He can catch from the backfield, pass protect, and all those things."
The new coaching staff is familiar with utilizing multiple running backs in different ways, and they plan to take the same approach with Williams and Gordon.
"Having all those running backs that will make the roster, you're going to utilize their talents," Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten told Legwold. "When we were in Atlanta, we had Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman. Two guys that could roll and do special things. We had Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon and [Jamaal] Williams [with the Packers]. Those guys are going to get their touches but they're also going to get put out wide. We're going to utilize them the best we can."
Below the Fold
On Sunday, Brandon McManus spent some time with kids from Backpack Society, an organization that partners with local schools to feed students in need. Rather than just buying snacks for the kids without their input, McManus wanted to shop with them so they could pick out the food they preferred.
"We wanted to get snacks that the kids wanted," McManus said. "We didn't want to just pick and the kids didn't like them, or the friends are eating different kinds of stuff. So we wanted to bring the kids and have them shop so that way we know what all the kids these days are eating and snacking on and that way everyone feels included and doesn't feel bad for themselves. It's a tremendous thing that ... the staff at Backpack Society is doing in helping motivate and feed these kids, and help them be the best possible students. So hopefully when they're older and superstars in their own mindset they're willing to give back like we're doing to them."
McManus also announced he will be giving a $14,000 donation to Backpack Society.