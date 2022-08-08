Mile High Morning: A look at how Melvin Gordon III can make an impact on Denver's offense in 2022

Below the Fold

On Sunday, Brandon McManus spent some time with kids from Backpack Society , an organization that partners with local schools to feed students in need. Rather than just buying snacks for the kids without their input, McManus wanted to shop with them so they could pick out the food they preferred.

"We wanted to get snacks that the kids wanted," McManus said. "We didn't want to just pick and the kids didn't like them, or the friends are eating different kinds of stuff. So we wanted to bring the kids and have them shop so that way we know what all the kids these days are eating and snacking on and that way everyone feels included and doesn't feel bad for themselves. It's a tremendous thing that ... the staff at Backpack Society is doing in helping motivate and feed these kids, and help them be the best possible students. So hopefully when they're older and superstars in their own mindset they're willing to give back like we're doing to them."