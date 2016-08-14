Mason's Mailbag: WR depth, the Hall of Fame Game, and more

My question has to do with the Hall of Fame game. My friend Gary and I were talking at work yesterday about this annual event. How are the two teams picked? Watched it all these years and have never heard an explanation to this.**

-- Art Nixon

Historically, there was no set pattern, although in 1995, 1999 and 2002, it had expansion teams make their debuts in that game (Carolina and Jacksonville in 1999, the reborn Browns in 1999 and the Texans in 2002). In 2009, to commemorate the 50th season since the founding of the AFL, two original AFL franchises, the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (formerly Houston Oilers) dueled.

But in recent years, the league has tried to have at least one of the teams in the game have a member of that year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Denver's participation in the 2004 game was a prime example; the Broncos fell 20-17 to Washington one day after John Elway's induction.

Last week's cancelled game between the Packers and Colts fit that bill with both teams, as Brett Favre, Marvin Harrison and Tony Dungy were among this year's inductees.

The 2007 Pro Football Hall of Fame game between the Steelers and Saints is the last to include two teams that did not have anyone going into the Hall that weekend. Every other game since then has seen at least one team have a player inducted.

Because the previous voice, Alan Roach, now is the public-address announcer for his home-state Minnesota Vikings after being at the mic for the last eight seasons after replacing Alan Cass in the full-time role.

C'mon. Sign Emmanuel Sanders already. Don't need that frustration next off-season. Any word? Things seem to have gone silent on that front. He's a tough player with a fun, team-worthy attitude. The perfect mix. What's the hold-up?

-- Scott Hastings

You're confusing public silence with inactivity.

Many successful negotiations happen without a whisper to the public -- just look at the Chris Harris Jr. and Derek Wolfe re-signings as examples -- and in fact, not having details leak can be preferable in getting a contract done.