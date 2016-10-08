Mason's Mailbag: Week 5 grab bag

For kicker, it's simple, but complex: the holder must align himself on the left side relative to the kicker, rather than the right.

Right- or left-handed dominance has less of an impact on players in three-point stances, although it can have an effect. It generally has little impact on linebackers, defensive backs, running backs, receivers and tight ends.

Against the Bengals, C.J. Anderson seemed to have some trouble with his footing, as thought he was unfamiliar with running on that surface. I understand the fact that quality of surfaces vary widely across the league, but do the Broncos practice at all on the type of surface they'll be facing in the week leading up to an away game?

-- John Thomas

The Broncos have an artificial surface on the floor of the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse, but the FieldTurf used there is a) not the exact same as the UBU-Speed Series-S5-M Synthetic Turf used at Paul Brown Stadium and b) is in much better condition than Cincinnati's field, which is two years older and subject to much more wear from regular use and being exposed to the elements, to the point where the field appeared flat in spots, which led to some poor footing.

Further, the Broncos prefer to practice on grass because it reduces the overall wear and tear on players' joints. Although the modern artificial surfaces are miles ahead of the old AstroTurf fields used from the 1960s through the early 2000s, grass is still the superior surface. Last year, the Broncos would hold Owen Daniels out of extensive work when they practiced on turf, as he had issues with both knees. They gave him more repetitions on grass.