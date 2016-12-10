Mason's Mailbag: Von Miller's play speaks loudest for individual accolades

Mase, what is going on at the TE position? Vernon Davis, who looked past his prime in our offense last year, has more receptions and yards than our 3 TE's combined. And he plays behind Jordan Reed (when healthy). Is it a scheme issue, personnel issue? What are your thoughts?**

-- Steve Wilson

Washington's tight ends are more involved as receiving targets than blockers and operate in space more often, so the use has something to do with it. As a midseason pickup, Davis had to learn a new scheme; that limited his effectiveness early after the Broncos traded for him. Then the dropped passes late in consecutive losses to the Raiders and Steelers set him back; even if you're an experienced player, you're not going to last long in a lineup if you have a couple of key drops with a limited amount of targets to begin with.

Each of the 2 games I have seen Paxton Lynch start, some of the problems he is having with his accuracy seems to be a footwork problem. I know that as a QB, having good footwork can be the difference between an average or elite QB. So my question is, is footwork something that comes from years of training or is it something you can fix throughout the year to consistently get the right motion in to make accurate throws.

-- Ethan Stanton