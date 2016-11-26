Mason's Mailbag: The speed-rush package, Devontae Booker, Marlon Brown and more

(1) Cut the TV breaks. A team scores a TD and extra point. Break for four minutes of commercials. Come back for kickoff... and ONLY kickoff. Break for four minutes of commercials. Call a 30-second timeout... break for at least two minutes of commercials. (2) A player is down on the field and medical personnel come out, break for four minutes of commercials even though he is taken off the field long before the commercials are over. (3) Tell the replay officials that if they can't find enough evidence to reverse a call within 30-45 seconds, the play should stand.**

-- Paul Watson

Cutting the TV breaks, of course, is what I suggested, having fewer overall breaks that are each a bit longer, because realistically, you're not going to be able to cut the overall number of commercials, just how they're spaced.

As for your second point, commercial breaks when players are injured don't last that long. Usually, the breaks are only half the time you suggest. So I don't think that's a solution that's much impact.

There is some sentiment for your third suggestion regarding limiting the time on instant-replay reviews, but that brings about the age-old conundrum -- do you want the job done right, or do you want it done fast? I'd prefer to improve the game flow in other areas that don't hinder getting as many calls right as is reasonably possible.

As a long-time Bronco fan, and current Savannah Ga. resident, I will be taking advantage of the rare occasion that Denver will be playing in Jacksonville. Do you have any advice about how to try and get some autographs? I will be at Everbank Stadium all day long.

P.S. Also you, Phil Milani and the rest of your crew do an awesome job covering Our Denver Broncos.

-- D.J. Denney

First, we all thank you.

As for getting autographs, your best bet is to arrive when the gates open and then stake out a spot around the tunnel through which the Broncos will enter and exit the field. In the 11 a.m. EST hour, usually you'll see players come and go for their early warmups before the team-wide warmups in the 12 p.m. hour. Plenty of players stop and sign autographs for fans as they enter and exit the field during the 11 a.m. hour, when the pace is more laid-back.

If it strikes your fancy, you can also catch a glimpse of our live show, which will begin at roughly 11:25 a.m.