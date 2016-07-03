Mason's Mailbag: The deep ball, necessity of long snappers and more

I was hearing so much about Kenny Anunike's potential last year; what happened to him? Figured he was gonna turn heads this year with no Malik Jackson.

-- T. Cough

He has to get healthy first. He was completing recovery from his season-ending knee injury during OTAs and is expected to return at some point during training camp.

Injuries have been a constant companion to Anunike. His last two seasons ended on injured reserve, and the extent of his injury woes at Duke led the NCAA to grant him a rare sixth year of eligibility. It's why he was undrafted in the first place; edge pass rushers with his skill and instincts and array of moves usually don't last beyond the second day of the draft.

When he returns to health, then it's a matter of whether he can show the same flashes of brilliance in an inside-rushing role as he did last year after moving to 3-4 defensive end before being hurt in the preseason.

Jackson's departure leaves a vacancy for someone to step in for sub-package work. It could be Anunike -- but only if he can stay healthy and be as explosive as he was last August.

Two-part question: I know you are big on a developmental league. Thoughts on using CFL as that league? Part 2: how much of info on Von Miller's contract situation is "rumors" and gossip? Seems a lot of information comes out in media that contradicts other stories. Love your column in North Dakota!

-- Justin Ingold

The CFL will not go for that -- nor should it. Canadian football has a unique style of play that needs to be preserved: the three-down, 12-on-12, larger-field version of gridiron football has a rich history unto itself. Its differences from the U.S. iteration of football also prevent it from being a true developmental league; there are skill sets favored by the width of the field -- and the quick pace of play with only three downs -- that don't necessarily translate (although there have been exceptions, of course).

Second, it's hard to gauge how much of Miller's contract situation is rumors and gossip. The only people who know for certain what is going on are those on each side of the negotiation. What we are left with are unconfirmed, unnamed "sources," posturing and leaks. And remember, if something is leaked, it's usually done for a reason.

There's a lot of noise, and sometimes it ends up meaning nothing in the long term. We're now within two weeks of the July 15 deadline, and if anything happens, it was always most likely to be near the deadline, anyway; the majority of franchise-tagged re-signings to long-term deals have come within days of the deadline.

I've enjoyed your Top 5 positions countdown in team history but I have a question about the Top 5 Safeties list. How far off would Brian Dawkins be from be from No. 5? I felt he was just as good if not better than Lynch during most of his time in Denver.

-- Nikolas Persons

Just on the cusp. What gave Lynch the edge was a longer tenure in Denver (four years instead of three), and the fact that his first two seasons in particular stacked up with his prime years in Tampa Bay; he actually had a bit of a renaissance after coming to Denver. Dawkins was slowed down by neck problems, especially toward the end, which cost him a chance to be a part of the postseason in 2011. Both brought the same level of leadership to the defense, but having watched them both, Lynch was at just a notch higher level than Dawkins over the length of their Denver careers.