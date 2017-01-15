Mason's Mailbag: The coaching change, defense and more

But to say that the defense had a "failure" of the defense is an over-the-top shot. Most of the league would willingly exchange defensive personnel and performance for that of the Broncos in the time it takes for Von Miller to whip around the edge and strip-sack a quarterback who doesn't move off his spot.

"Failure" is a term that should be reserved for units and areas of the team that are among the league's worst. One could say that the offense had a failure in 2016, and there are myriad numbers to prove that.

But while there were areas of the defense that can improve -- and you pointed some of them out -- there was not a "failure of the defense" over the course of the 2016 season. Not when the defense only accounts for 280 points allowed -- 17.5 per game.

Not sure if you answered this question in a recent mailbag but have you heard any outside free agent names the Broncos might be looking at? I know it's still a bit early in the process, maybe the better question is what positions do you think the Broncos will address in free agency instead of the draft?

-- Ben Morgan As for positions, the offensive and defensive lines should be the focus. Remember, a key aspect of the free-agency plan will be to emerge with a starting lineup without any gaping holes, giving the team more flexibility in the draft to pursue the best available players and react to an unexpected drop (as was the case with Shane Ray in 2015).