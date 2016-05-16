Mason's Mailbag: Running backs, Paxton Lynch, and taking predictions in their proper context

My dad was a Bronco in the 1960s, and I have been a fan since I was born. The media seems to discount our team every year, no matter how good we are, or whether we win or not. Why is a certain online publication putting us as a 7-9 team, even behind a supposed 8-8 San Diego team? I mean really, we lose two defensive players and an unproven QB and we are a losing team not making playoffs?! How peeved are you about that assessment?**

-- Sean Flynn

I couldn't care less about predictions.

Some of the players will use them as fuel, and if it works, there's no problem with that. Whatever it takes. It's like what Bill Walsh said about players being 100 percent fresh for an upcoming game, "In some cases it may mean a lot of sex; in others, none -- I don't know." He got his players to laugh about that, but his point is true: Proper preparation is something different for every player. If it works, and it's legal, do it.

But there are so many opinions and prognostications out there that I find it's best to just ignore them. There's too much noise out there; if you pay attention to it, you won't hear the stuff that truly matters.