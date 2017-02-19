Mason's Mailbag: Ring of Fame, Broncos draft possibilities and more

This may be a long shot, but hear me out on this one. With the uncertainty of the Chiefs resigning Eric Berry. Could you see the Broncos pursing him in this upcoming Free Agency if he does enter. I know we recently re-signed Stewart to a new contract but I can see the Broncos doing what the Cardinals did with Deone Bucannon and move one of our safeties down to a linebacker spot and have an even more elite defense. Am I thinking crazy or is this a logical question? Thanks Mase!**

-- Ethan Stanton

It's logical in a vacuum, but not when viewed in light of other needs and the constraints of the salary cap.

The logic of such a proposal dies when you consider the outlay required to Berry -- which I expect to be above $10 million of average annual value -- and the presence of other, more pressing issues for the Broncos to address in free agency. $10 million-plus to Berry means $10 million that you're not spending to upgrade the offensive line and defensive line, two areas that were glaring trouble spots for the Broncos last year. Furthermore, you have two young safeties in Justin Simmons and Will Parks that showed promise, with Simmons in particular looking like a dynamic center-field-type safety that the Broncos have not had.

We have seen before where coaches rest their key players during regular-season games. Do you accept the decision to rest key players in regular-season games? I firmly believe resting players is very important to have them fresh and ready for playoffs.

-- Nelson James

Not in a small-sample-size sport like football, unless your postseason spot is already locked into place. Otherwise, the sport generally does not afford you the margin of error that allows a team to roll the dice in such a manner.

This is one of those ideas that sounds good in theory until you start examining the implications, and then trying to figure out which game to rest a bunch of starters, and fret over whether that one might end up being the difference between a postseason trip or being home for the New Year, etc.

If rosters were expanded, perhaps this would be more of an option -- you could see some starters getting more built-in time to rest during games, with rotations at all positions, not just along the defensive line. Sit a quarterback for a series or two, for example -- this would be roughly the equivalent of the Rockies giving Nolan Arenado a breather on a getaway day during a 162-game season. But a 46-man game-day roster limit prevents you from having this luxury, which would allow for more top players to get respites of longer than a play or two -- perhaps a series or even a quarter.