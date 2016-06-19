Mason's Mailbag: Re-signing Brandon Marshall, what's up at RB, and what to do in New Orleans

So is it possible for Denver to re-sign Brandon Marshall, Darian Stewart, and Emmanuel Sanders? I know our cap is supposed to be better than this year's. If so, which player would probably take a cheaper contract to stay in Denver like Chris Harris or Derek Wolfe. **

-- Trent White

It's definitely possible. Marshall is already done, and the effort of re-signing Sanders is well under way. Stewart is a different matter, especially when looking at what the Broncos did in the draft by taking two safeties in Justin Simmons and Will Parks; if they get the development they want to see, they might choose to go young.

When looking at next year, don't forget that the cap figures for players on long-term contracts will increase. Chris Harris Jr., Derek Wolfe and Donald Stephenson all have higher cap numbers for 2017, according to Spotrac.com. And if the Broncos pick up the option on Russell Okung's contract, his number will go up to $11.7 million. The cap situation will be better, but space can go fast when you have quality players to retain, as the Broncos have seen in recent years.

But saying it comes down to a player taking a "cheaper contract" is a bit simplistic. Sometimes, a player wants to take that guarantee of a payday rather than rolling the dice on not getting injured or enduring something that depresses his potential value on the market. In Harris' case, he signed his deal just 11 months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament. The Broncos offered him a deal that provided financial security for life.

Marshall is in a similar situation, after playing last year while dealing with the lingering effects of surgery to repair his Lisfranc injury. Now he knows his long-term future is secure; it's a potential win-win situation.

With the Super Bowl rings, do the players also receive the AFC championship rings as well?

-- Drake S.