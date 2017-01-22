Mason's Mailbag: Potential compensatory picks, a look toward the draft, and more

What do you think about trying to sign Dontari Poe off the Chiefs? I suspect he would be pricey, but he could well be a one-man fix for the run defense.**

-- Hugh Kendrick

Pricey, although he has proven he can be that rare 3-4 nose tackle who can be a three-down lineman. No 3-4 nose tackle played as many snaps as Poe did last year, and that use could justify a high price tag.

However, players with physical builds like Poe's -- he carries 346 pounds on a 6-foot-3 frame -- can be prone to shorter career spans and/or reduced effectiveness as they hit their late 20s because of the increased burden on the joints. He's played five seasons and 82 career games so far. There were some signs of decline this season; he had the lowest tackle total of his career, and ProFootballFocus.com credited him with 15 stops, the fewest of his career.

Given the price Poe is expected to command, I think the resources are better allocated elsewhere.

Denver has a good amount of cap space. I expect Elway to focus heavily on the offensive line. Do you think Kevin Zeitler and T.J. Lang would be solid targets, or is there zero chance of Denver acquiring either of them?

-- Ryan Benner

Zeitler and Lang will be on the radar of most teams looking for offensive linemen, and I'm sure the Broncos will do their homework on each of them. I'd also expect due diligence to be paid on players like Dallas guard Ronald Leary, Baltimore right tackle Rick Wagner and Cincinnati left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who is 35 but is coming off the perhaps the best season of his career, which will end with a Pro Bowl appearance.