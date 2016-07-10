Mason's Mailbag: Jordan Taylor, Trevor Siemian, fullbacks and more

I keep reading different verdicts regarding starting fullback. Will it be Juwan Thompson or Andy Janovich in your opinion?**

-- Kari McConkey

First, I don't think any "verdicts" on roster competitions without a clear-cut starter are made in July with training camp still more than two weeks away.

It's a tough battle to handicap, although if they are going for one spot, Andy Janovich appears to have a bit of an edge at this point because of his experience at the position and a role on special teams that appears to be extensive, based on how he was used during OTAs. His special-teams contributions were part of what caused the Broncos to take him in the first place.

Still, Thompson has value. He, too, has a prominent special-teams role, and with two years on the roster, he's proven he can handle some tailback responsibilities. Further, he and C.J. Anderson already have good timing together; as Anderson said in June, "I kind of know what he's thinking."

The prospects could depend on how many overall backs the Broncos keep; if they retain five backs, you could see Thompson being in the mix at both tailback and fullback, as the one man who could play both spots. I am looking to buy our starting quarterback's jersey. Should I pick up a Paxton Lynch Jersey should I pick up a Mark Sanchez jersey?

-- Joshua Candillo

Neither. Sanchez has one year left on his contract and Lynch is still unproven.

I always recommend buying jerseys of proven players whose place on the roster and in Broncos history is relatively secure. The safest bet is retired players, and if you must buy the jersey of a quarterback, buy a John Elway or Peyton Manning jersey. Their contributions are secure; their legacies in Broncos history are intact. Along with the jerseys of other Broncos legends like those of Champ Bailey, Karl Mecklenburg, Rod Smith and plenty of others, No. 7 or No. 18 will never go out of style.