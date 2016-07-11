Broncos, Briefly: Monday, July 11, 2016

](http://www.denverpost.com/2016/07/10/von-miller-denver-broncos-contract-deadline/)**

AFC West Q&A: Who is the best newcomer to the division? (ESPN.com)

Among the draft picks, Chargers first-rounder Joey Bosa, Raiders safety Karl Joseph and Broncos rookies Adam Gotsis and/or Devontae Booker will be in position to make an impact.

Broncos continue to wait as Miller deadline week arrives (Troy Renck, Denver Post)*

After Miller spoke directly to Broncos general manager John Elway and president Joe Ellis last week, negotiations restarted, leaving the sides inching closer to a resolution as Friday's 2 p.m. deadline lurks. *

McManus wants to kick bullying to the curb (Mike Kern, Philly.com)

With a friend he started the Anti Bully Squad, an organization that takes a stand against bullying. McManus isn't trying to change the world, merely hoping to make it a better place.

Broncos and Miller contract talks take day to rest (Mike Klis, 9News)

Von Miller contract negotiations are taking some time to breathe.

Ranking the top 10 safeties in the NFL (Cameron DaSilva, Fox Sports)

Size and speed are paramount in becoming an elite safety, which there are a handful of in the league right now.

An injury-prone journeyman on how to survive in football (Geoff Schwartz, MMQB.com)*

Lions guard Geoff Schwartz is guest columnist this week and describes how he's stuck around through five teams and nine seasons (and still counting). *

Mason's Mailbag: Taylor, Siemian, fullbacks and more (Andrew Mason)

Battles for roster spots are already front and center with camp still two and a half weeks away.

