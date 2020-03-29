Ask Aric: Where A.J. Bouye, Jurrell Casey would've ranked among the NFL's top free agents

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Free agency slowed down this week, but the questions did not.

In this edition of "Ask Aric," we take a hypothetical look at where A.J. Bouye and Jurrell Casey would rank among the league's best free agents, plot out the offensive line, explain why Noah Fant is the team's clear starter and take a look at the team's existing wide receiver depth.

If Bouye and Casey were free agents, where do you think they would fit in some of the Top 100 lists? – Wesley H.

I like this one, Wesley.

The Broncos added cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive lineman Jurrell Casey by trading a fourth- and seventh-round pick, respectively. But what if they'd signed them on the open market? I'll make my determination about where they would've ranked by using NFL.com’s list of Top 101 free agents.

At cornerback, Byron Jones came in at No. 9, Chris Harris Jr. at No. 25, and James Bradberry is at No. 38. The Broncos considered both Jones and Bradberry before trading for Bouye, and Harris was obviously on the roster for the last nine seasons. At 28 years old, Bouye is younger than Harris and is more proven than Bradberry. He's also a big, versatile player that has a knack for the ball. Let's slot Bouye just above Harris at No. 24.

In regards to Casey, we're comparing him to Chris Jones (No. 2), D.J. Reader (No. 29) and Javon Hargrave (No. 31). Jones is dominant and might have been the best available defender in football. Casey probably isn't at that level at this point in his career. While Reader and Hargrave are both several years younger than Casey, neither of the younger players has made a Pro Bowl. If Casey had slipped in the last few seasons, I would be tempted to rank him behind these players. But Casey has made five consecutive Pro Bowls, and he was dominant against the Ravens in the playoffs just a few months ago. For the next two or three seasons — which is what Casey has left on his deal — I'm going with the proven commodity. We're putting him all the way up at No. 26, ahead of Jameis Winston and Dante Fowler Jr.

Add in Justin Simmons (No. 7) — whom the Broncos used the franchise tag on — Melvin Gordon (No. 35) and Graham Glasgow (No. 44), and Denver assembled a group that includes five top-50 players.

Aric, we all loved watching Von Miller beat up on Cam Newton during the Super Bowl. But we have not seen that really since. With Chubb coming back, does the team have what it needs for the defense? – Eric B.