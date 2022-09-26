Broncos High School Game of the Week: Friday, September 30

Thoughts on the Tiger's season thus far:

RB: We just got our first win this season, so it was great to see all the hard work pay off to get these boys a win. This team is young when it comes to experience, so we're trying to find the best ways to install schemes and game plans that are the most conducive to their abilities. We try and be flexible and adjust to what they do well to put them in a good place and play to their strengths. The players have really embraced what we're trying to do and as the season progresses, we'll accelerate those lessons. Our goal is to get one percent better each day in everything we do. I'm very proud of the work ethic they have put in every day thus far.

Thoughts on the 28 - 26 Week 4 victory over Kent Denver:

RB: That game was certainly a prime example of what we have been preaching all year. How do you respond to adversity and success? You're going to endure some positive and negative situations every day at practice and in games and how do we respond, individually and collectively? They did a very good job of staying resilient. It was close hard-fought game but we put enough good plays together to seal off a win.

What do you like most about this group of players?

RB: Each year some of the kids are the same, but each team takes on their own personality. I love their resiliency. We've had enough examples this year that regardless of record, nobody will ever question their effort. The effort was there, it just wasn't showing up in the win column. They listen, they work hard, and they give their best effort every day, so it was good to see that pay off last week. There is no quit in this group and that's great to see.

Thoughts on Friday's matchup with Weld Central: