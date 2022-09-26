Broncos High School Game of the Week: Friday, September 30

Sterling vs. Weld Central
Friday, September 30, 2022
Location: Sterling High School
|Matchup
|Sterling
|Weld Central
|Mascot
|Tigers
|Rebels
|Classification
|2A
|2A
|League
|Patriot East
|Patriot East
|Football State Titles
|1 (2019)
|0
|Roster Size
|32
|59
|Offense
|Spread / Air Raid
|Gun Wing T
|Defense
|4-2-5
|3-4
|Coaching Statistics
|Sterling
|Weld Central
|Head Coach Rob Busmente
|Head Coach Harrison Chisum
|10th year as head coach at Sterling
|2nd year as head coach at Weld Central
|25th year as a high school football coach
|21st year as a high school football coach
|Players to Watch:
|Sterling
|Weld Central
|Wyatt Buckley QB/LB Senior
|Chad Deckinga OL/DL Senior
|Gage Parker WR/DB Junior
|Marcello Rossi RB/LB Sophomore
|Nathaniel Whited RB/DB Senior
|Jace Cornelius WR/FS Sophomore
|Carter Zuege OL/DL Senior
|Hunter Camara QB Senior
|Cyler Troutner QB/LB Junior
Quotes from Sterling Head Coach Rob Busmente:
Thoughts on the Tiger's season thus far:
RB: We just got our first win this season, so it was great to see all the hard work pay off to get these boys a win. This team is young when it comes to experience, so we're trying to find the best ways to install schemes and game plans that are the most conducive to their abilities. We try and be flexible and adjust to what they do well to put them in a good place and play to their strengths. The players have really embraced what we're trying to do and as the season progresses, we'll accelerate those lessons. Our goal is to get one percent better each day in everything we do. I'm very proud of the work ethic they have put in every day thus far.
Thoughts on the 28 - 26 Week 4 victory over Kent Denver:
RB: That game was certainly a prime example of what we have been preaching all year. How do you respond to adversity and success? You're going to endure some positive and negative situations every day at practice and in games and how do we respond, individually and collectively? They did a very good job of staying resilient. It was close hard-fought game but we put enough good plays together to seal off a win.
What do you like most about this group of players?
RB: Each year some of the kids are the same, but each team takes on their own personality. I love their resiliency. We've had enough examples this year that regardless of record, nobody will ever question their effort. The effort was there, it just wasn't showing up in the win column. They listen, they work hard, and they give their best effort every day, so it was good to see that pay off last week. There is no quit in this group and that's great to see.
Thoughts on Friday's matchup with Weld Central:
RB: Looking forward to it. Weld Central is a familiar opponent as we've been in the same league for the past few years. I know coach Chisum really well from his time at Fort Morgan so it's always fun to play him. But we have a pretty good idea of their style, their physicality and what they are going to bring. Friday will be one of those games that makes you understand… why you play and love football so much. It's going to be a tough game and we'll try to perform at our best.
Quotes from Weld Central Coach Harrison Chisum:
Thoughts on the Rebel's season thus far:
HC: We've seen a lot of improvement week in and week out from this team. Our young players are getting valuable reps and are working hard.
Expectations for the remainder of the season:
We stive to continue to be better than the day before. Continue to trust the process with your coaches and teammates.
What do you like most about this team:
This group has a lot to be proud of. They are hardworking and they want to get better each and every week.
Thoughts on Friday's matchup against Sterling:
Sterling is a well-coached program. They will be ready to play and will be well prepared. It is another great opportunity for our program to go on the road and compete.