Broncos High School Coach of the Week: Shane Baughman

Why do you coach?

Baughman: I know that it sounds cliche, but I really enjoy the kids! I find a lot of joy in teaching them how to become respectable young men.

Why do you coach the way that you coach?

Baughman: I am a firm believer in building relationships with the players. We try and live by 6 team characteristics. 1. Be disciplined, 2. Be unselfish, 3. Be unafraid of mistakes, 4. Be persistent, 5. Be able to overcome adversity, 6. Be classy. We believe that if our players can live by these they will not only be great players on the field but also, in their adult lives.

What do you think it's like to be coached by you?

Baughman: I think that players enjoy playing football at Dove Creek HS. I have a great coaching staff that our players like and respect and the coaches like and respect the players.

What has been your favorite memory from being the HC at Dove Creek?

Baughman: There are so many memories I am not sure if I can pick just one. Big rivalry games are at the top of the list. Also, just being around the players and coaches every day throughout the season.

What does the sport of football and this team mean to the Dove Creek community?

Baughman: Football is huge in Dove Creek. I believe that is because of the great tradition that was built by long-time coach Kenneth Soper. He definitely built a great tradition in the community and it has been awesome carrying on that tradition.

What has it been like starting this season a perfect 6-0, especially since you have not eclipsed the 7-win mark there yet?

Baughman: We are just trying to take one week at a time. Our players and coaches set goals at the beginning of the season and none of those goals had to do with our record. So, it really isn't something that we even talk about.

What are you and your coaches' efforts to keep your team grounded through such historic success thus far this season?