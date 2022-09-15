Denver Broncos | News

Broncos High School Coach of the Week: Ben Johnson

Sep 15, 2022 at 02:00 PM
hscotw_week3_1920x1080

For the past 14 seasons, Ben Johnson has been a mainstay as the head coach of the 2A Delta Panthers football program.

In that time span, he has racked up impressive milestones. His teams have made nine quarterfinals, five semifinals, and have added a state championship appearance in 2019. All the while, he has had 44 players earn all-state selections.

Now, Coach Johnson has added another milestone to his list. 100 wins as the head coach of Delta football, which he earned with a 31-20 victory over 3A Palisade. This has earned him the selection as this week's Broncos High School Coach of the Week.

Delta is off and rolling once again in 2022, coming off a 2021 season in which they finished 9-2, with yet another state quarterfinals appearance. This year, the Panthers are 3-0 and now ranked No. 2 in Class 2A. Johnson is now looking to knock another milestone off the list for Delta. Their first state title for the program since 1960.

Ben Johnson bio

Record at Delta: 100-47

Overall record as head coach: 161-86

Previous coaching positions: Indian Springs (NV), Chaparral (NV), Sierra Vista (NV), Olathe (assistant coach)

Quotes from Ben Johnson

Why do you coach?

Johnson: I love the sport of football and enjoy coaching and building relationships with kids and my other coaches.

Why do you coach the way that you coach?

Johnson: I have a strong passion for football and the life lessons it gives to young people.

What do you think it's like to be coached by you?

Johnson: Demanding and holding our players to high expectations that leads to success and enjoyment.

What has been your favorite memory from being the HC at Delta?

Johnson: There are a lot of wonderful memories, but some that stand out are playing in the state championship game in 2019, beating our rivals like Palisade, and the time I spent coaching my two sons.

What does the sport of football and this team mean to the town of Delta?

Johnson: We have great community support and pride. Our kids love playing for this community and their families.

What did it mean to you and the program to earn your 100th win at Delta?

Johnson: I knew it was close to my 100th win here, but it was great to have such a good win against a great opponent in Palisade! It was extremely thoughtful to hear from past players and coaches that have all been a part of these wins.

Despite being a highly ranked 2A program, playing a team above you in classification is always a challenge, what did it take to earn the win over Palisade this past weekend?

Johnson: The kids played hard and never gave up and kept their composure to follow through the entire game.

Story Written By: Dan Whitaker/CHSAANow.com

Photo Credit: Danielle Bynum

