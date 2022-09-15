Broncos High School Coach of the Week: Ben Johnson

Why do you coach?

Johnson: I love the sport of football and enjoy coaching and building relationships with kids and my other coaches.

Why do you coach the way that you coach?

Johnson: I have a strong passion for football and the life lessons it gives to young people.

What do you think it's like to be coached by you?

Johnson: Demanding and holding our players to high expectations that leads to success and enjoyment.

What has been your favorite memory from being the HC at Delta?

Johnson: There are a lot of wonderful memories, but some that stand out are playing in the state championship game in 2019, beating our rivals like Palisade, and the time I spent coaching my two sons.

What does the sport of football and this team mean to the town of Delta?

Johnson: We have great community support and pride. Our kids love playing for this community and their families.

What did it mean to you and the program to earn your 100th win at Delta?

Johnson: I knew it was close to my 100th win here, but it was great to have such a good win against a great opponent in Palisade! It was extremely thoughtful to hear from past players and coaches that have all been a part of these wins.

Despite being a highly ranked 2A program, playing a team above you in classification is always a challenge, what did it take to earn the win over Palisade this past weekend?