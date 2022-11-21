Broncos announced third annual Broncos Business Boost program to support local Colorado businesses

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have announced the third annual Broncos Business Boost program, which encourages fans and the Colorado community to support local businesses.

Broncos Business Boost is committed to helping local businesses expand and prosper in the state of Colorado. The program, which is proudly supported by U.S. Bank, Coca-Cola, Verizon, United Airlines, FedEx, Xcel Energy and Marketing 360, will run until Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

During the first two years of the program, over 1,000 local businesses were nominated, with more than $200,000 in prize value awarded to those businesses and Broncos fans.

Broncos fans can nominate deserving local businesses for a chance to win three grand prizes including $5,000 U.S. Bank gift cards and United Airlines flight vouchers. Additionally, grand prize winners will also receive a "Broncos Business Boost Advertising Package," consisting of digital advertising on DenverBroncos.com, social support from Broncos Business Boost and Broncos Promos social media accounts, Broncos autographed items and game tickets during the Broncos' home game versus the Los Angeles Chargers (Jan. 7 or 8).