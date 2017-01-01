That's What They Said: Chargers HC Anthony Lynn and QB Philip Rivers

Playing in the last game of the weekend
Quarterback Philip Rivers: “We’ve done it a handful of times. I feel like we did it against the Texans one year, we did it against Oakland a few years, we did it at Kansas City one year. Seems like we’ve played that second time slot, Monday night opener quite a few times, so we’ve been through it before. It is a long day on Monday for sure at 8:20 MT. So that Monday will drag. Sunday’s kind of nice, obviously we travel and we get to watch all the games Sunday and kind of relax, but Monday does take forever. But it’s exciting, you dream about these kind of games as a little boy, and here you go you get to play on “Monday Night Football” in Denver, opening weekend, on Sept. 11, which obviously will be an emotional day, and it’s awesome.”
What it’s like to play in Denver
Head Coach Anthony Lynn: “It’s going to be a heck of a night, I know that. It’s one of the best places to play an NFL football game and they have a great fan base and crowd, and it’s going to be a great environment.”
Respect for Miller
Rivers: “I said it when they were doing the NFL 100 players, I think Von’s one of the best defensive players [and] will be remembered as one of the best to ever play. I still find myself rewinding the tape. Not only on the pass downs, on the run downs. I think that’s what pushes him a notch above. He is unreal against the run. He plays on every down — all he’s got — and it’s impressive.”
McCoy faces old team
[On if there’s an advantage for Mike McCoy]
Lynn: “No, not really. He knows the offense, the personnel, the people here — but we also know him. The people here, they know him. I think sometimes you can overthink things, and so we haven’t paid that much attention.”
Rivers: “He’s not suiting up, is he? Nah, I’m kidding you. Mike was good. He and I continue to stay in touch. Now, obviously not this week. It was a good time. Obviously we didn’t win as many games as either of us would’ve liked, but [I have] a great deal of respect for Mike as a coach and a man and [I] enjoyed our time.”
Tight end Hunter Henry’s progression
Lynn: “He looks good. I liked him last year just from going back and watching the tape from [2016]. He’s even taken it to the next level. He had a solid offseason, an outstanding training camp. He looks good. He’s ready to go.”