The Squeeze: Todd Davis stops by Good Morning Football

1. Good morning, Todd!
Linebacker
B L E S S I N G S! https://t.co/0SgtiPe9Ej— Todd Davis (@BamBamDavis51) May 19, 2017
Thanks to @Broncos LB Todd Davis (@BamBamDavis51) for joining us! He discussed the team’s offseason & much more! #GMFB pic.twitter.com/hqiQWRHg2j— GMFB (@gmfb) May 19, 2017
2. 'Dreams to reality'
Third-round draft pick
Dreams to reality pic.twitter.com/rpfXNsHx82— Carlos Henderson (@CHenderson_2) May 19, 2017
3. Best in a decade
Pro Football Focus did the math and found that
. @VonMiller has generated pressure on 17.3% of his pass rushes for his career, best of any defender since 2006. pic.twitter.com/NgjxiPLJWr— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 18, 2017
ORANGE https://t.co/CW91oZpCvu— Von Miller (@VonMiller) May 18, 2017
4. Happy birthday, Shane!
Made it to 24. Ain't it a blessing.♉️♉️♉️ pic.twitter.com/ubGxCcutzO— Shane Ray (@StingRay56) May 18, 2017
Happy Birthday to my dawg @StingRay56 — Will (@PhillyWill11) May 18, 2017
@StingRay56 Happy Birthday Brodie!—
T.J. Ward(@BossWard43) May 18, 2017
Happy Birthday Famo!!! https://t.co/TfIfqCSISV— AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) May 18, 2017