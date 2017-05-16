The Squeeze: Todd Davis stops by Good Morning Football

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

1. Good morning, Todd!



Linebacker Todd Davis dropped by NFL Network's morning show, "Good Morning Football," Friday to talk about his offseason and the Broncos' new additions.

B L E S S I N G S! https://t.co/0SgtiPe9Ej — Todd Davis (@BamBamDavis51) May 19, 2017

2. 'Dreams to reality'



Third-round draft pick Carlos Henderson is the Broncos' representative at the NFLPA rookie premiere in Los Angeles. The wide receiver got a sneak peak Thursday at his Broncos jersey.

Dreams to reality  pic.twitter.com/rpfXNsHx82 — Carlos Henderson (@CHenderson_2) May 19, 2017

3. Best in a decade



Pro Football Focus did the math and found that Von Miller has generated pressure on 17.3 percent of his career pass rushes, which is the best of any defender since 2006.

. @VonMiller has generated pressure on 17.3% of his pass rushes for his career, best of any defender since 2006. pic.twitter.com/NgjxiPLJWr — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 18, 2017

4. Happy birthday, Shane!



Shane Ray celebrated his birthday Thursday and several members of the Broncos' defense wished him a happy birthday on Twitter.

Made it to 24. Ain't it a blessing.♉️♉️♉️ pic.twitter.com/ubGxCcutzO — Shane Ray (@StingRay56) May 18, 2017