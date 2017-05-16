Up Next
  • Fri., May. 19, 2017 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM MDT Salute to Fans Tour
    Salute to Fans Tour: Steamboat Springs
    May 19, 2017
    Ski Town Park
    Steamboat Springs
    Click here for more information.
  • Sat., May. 20, 2017 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM MDT Salute to Fans Tour
    Salute to Fans Tour: Aspen
    May 20, 2017
    Aspen –TBD
    Click here for more information.
  • Sat., Jun. 03, 2017 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM MDT Salute to Fans Tour
    Salute to Fans Tour: Fort Collins
    June 3, 2017
    Budweiser Brewery Experience
    2351 Busch Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524
    Click here for more information.
  • Sun., Sep. 03, 2017 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM MDT Salute to Fans Tour
    Salute to Fans Tour: Denver
    September 3, 2017
    Sports Authority Field at Mile High
    Click here for more information.
The Squeeze: Todd Davis stops by Good Morning Football

Posted 1 hour ago

Caroline Deisley Digital Media Contributor

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

1. Good morning, Todd!

Linebacker Todd Davis dropped by NFL Network's morning show, "Good Morning Football," Friday to talk about his offseason and the Broncos' new additions.


2. 'Dreams to reality'

Third-round draft pick Carlos Henderson is the Broncos' representative at the NFLPA rookie premiere in Los Angeles. The wide receiver got a sneak peak Thursday at his Broncos jersey.


3. Best in a decade

Pro Football Focus did the math and found that Von Miller has generated pressure on 17.3 percent of his career pass rushes, which is the best of any defender since 2006.


4. Happy birthday, Shane!

Shane Ray celebrated his birthday Thursday and several members of the Broncos' defense wished him a happy birthday on Twitter.