The Squeeze: The "No-Fly Zone" hits the arcade

1. Football Kombat
The battle between the "No-Fly Zone" and Dez Bryant was so good it inspired The Checkdown to turn it into an old-school video game. Of course, you know
2. Rockies rookies rockin' orange
MLB teams are always quite creative when it comes to their rookie dress-up days, and this year the Rockies looked to their local NFL team for inspiration. Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, right?
3. Champions in the community
The Broncos are never too busy to take a day out of their busy schedules to spend time giving back to their community. While
Thank you to the @Broncos for coming out to kick off the season with us! #DenverBroncos pic.twitter.com/7QejLP9aNN— Children's Colorado (@ChildrensColo) September 21, 2017
"To get to my dream I had to work hard, going to the field by myself, putting in the work."@livinglegend_44 speaking to @denversouthhigh pic.twitter.com/6sXzXntWH4— Broncos Off Field (@BroncosOffField) September 19, 2017
Baby ✈️ speaking to @HeritagEagles ahead of their @Broncos H.S. Game of the Week matchup!#BeAChampion | #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/SqQECu5M14— Broncos Off Field (@BroncosOffField) September 19, 2017
Y'all motivate me fellas.. GO TO WORK Heritage.. @jsimms1119 https://t.co/gPQ0Sgrjw0— William (@PhillyWill11) September 19, 2017
4. Football is Family
Amid the hustle and bustle of the NFL season,
5. Turf tactics
Papa John's talked to Broncos head turf manager Chris Hathaway as part of their Game Day Makers series.
6. Blitz Burger a big hit
The Blitz Burger at Sports Authority Field at Mile High was rated the best food option at Broncos games.
The Best Food to Eat at Every NFL Stadium, featuring our Blitz Burger for @SportsAuthField @Broncos https://t.co/Z2yhL32FpX via @people— Centerplate (@centerplate) September 20, 2017