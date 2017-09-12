The Squeeze: Peyton Manning and OtterBox are 'Unapologetically Overprotective'

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

1. Unapologetically Overprotective



Peyton Manning is no stranger to commercials. He’s back at it again with a slew of new advertisements for OtterBox.

2. Unite in Orange



“The fans were awesome tonight. It was loud. ... It’s a true home-field advantage, & it definitely has an effect on offense.” - Coach Joseph pic.twitter.com/6m00EFjgpH — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 13, 2017

Great win last night! That was the loudest I've heard the stadium. I could barely give out the calls it was so loud. Lol #BroncosCountry — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) September 12, 2017

Can't Even Explain The Feeling I Had Last Night At Our Stadium!! The Fans Were Amazing! I Love #BroncosCountry ‼️ — Jamal Carter Sr. (@Jamal_Carter6) September 12, 2017

Great Team Win‼️ #BroncosCountry was electric - Let's do it all again against the cowboys! Broncos Up pic.twitter.com/l1fHXMhNYb — Bennie Fowler (@Beanzz16) September 12, 2017

Great team win ! Love my squad ! #BroncosCountry y'all had Mile High ROCKIN tonight !!! — Max Garcia (@MGarcia_76) September 12, 2017

Game Broncos #1-0 A post shared by Shelby Harris 樂 (@shelbyharris75) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

| #BroncoCountry You're Amazing!!! | A post shared by 95' Isaiah R. Mckenzie (@zee_thoven) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

Broncos Country, you were on a different level at our home opener vs. the Chargers.

3. Punter love



Been taking notes from you pal https://t.co/p0H6SvJSOT — Riley Dixon (@RileyTDixon92) September 12, 2017

I see ya @RileyTDixon92 — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) September 12, 2017

Despite the divisional rivalry, Raiders punter Marquette King still likes what he sees from