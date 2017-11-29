Up Next
The Squeeze: Emmanuel Sanders named Week 12 NFLPA Community MVP

Posted 1 hour ago

Ben Swanson Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

1. Champion in the community

Eight weeks after Max Garcia became the first Bronco to win the NFL Players Association's weekly Community MVP award, Emmanuel Sanders joined him, earning the accolade for helping disadvantaged families with a winter clothing, book and toy drive. By winning the weekly award, Sanders is eligible for the annual Byron "Whizzer" White Award.

2. Garcia takes the mic

Max Garcia's talents aren't limited to the football field. He's also a talented singer, and for that, he is a nominee for "Most Valuable Performer," a contest to find the player with the best off-field talent.

3. 'Love and Laughter'

On Dec. 11, Brandon Marshall is hosting "A Night of Love and Laughter" to benefit the Williams-Marshall Cares Leadership Program, his charitable foundation. Former Bronco Ray Crockett will be emceeing, and it features commedians Alex Thomas, Brandt Tobler and Brett Riley. There will also be a silent auction to raise funds for the program.

4. Showing off their cleats and causes

After Tuesday's "My Cause My Cleats" Unboxing Day, players have been thrilled to share their custom cleats and the causes they represent. There are many more creations to see, but here's a sample of the process behind some cleats and the players' causes.

5. Celebrating 50 years of NFL Films

As NFL Films celebrates its 50th year, they've been cutting clips of their favorite moments for each team. For the Broncos, they included clips from Shannon Sharpe, John Elway, Peyton Manning and Von Miller. Do you have a favorite?