The Squeeze: Emmanuel Sanders named Week 12 NFLPA Community MVP

Emmanuel Sanders @ESanders_10 of the @Broncos is swooping in to help disadvantaged families during the holidays with his winter clothing, book and toy drive #CommunityMVP [https://t.co/drH63b0Xz3] pic.twitter.com/QDyuojoyPT— NFLPA (@NFLPA) December 1, 2017
2. Garcia takes the mic
Max Garcia's talents aren't limited to the football field. He's also a talented singer, and for that, he is a nominee for "Most Valuable Performer," a contest to find the player with the best off-field talent.
#BroncosCountry, you don't want to miss @MGarcia_76's incredible video and rendition of @johnlegend's "So High" — Broncos Off Field (@BroncosOffField) December 1, 2017
3. 'Love and Laughter'
Denver!! Come out to my inaugural comedy show. “A night of Love and Laughter” headlined by @funnymanalexthomas and Mc’d by Bronco Legend Ray Crockett. The proceeds will benefit my charity, The Williams Marshall cares Leadership program. A mentor ship program to help build our future leaders. It’s going down December 11th at the Denver improv. For tickets visit Denver.improv.com
4. Showing off their cleats and causes
After Tuesday's "My Cause My Cleats" Unboxing Day, players have been thrilled to share their custom cleats and the causes they represent. There are many more creations to see, but here's a sample of the process behind some cleats and the players' causes.
"My guy, Travis Ragland — look what you created, bud!" - @VGreen85#MyCauseMyCleats | #FUTP60https://t.co/mX7SqHvbLu— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 30, 2017
.@TrevorSiemian didn't design his #MyCauseMyCleats.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 30, 2017
He left that up to his buddy, Christian, from @ChildrensColo. pic.twitter.com/kaG9F313xG
Via https://t.co/dQ4VGDtgMC: JC set to lace up 'Special' cleats on Sunday for @SpecialOlympics. #MyCauseMyCleats https://t.co/DiInSC3xo6—
Jamaal Charles(@jcharles25) December 1, 2017
Thank you @DomataPeko for choosing to support children through #MyCauseMyCleats! https://t.co/CZW1zphvgr— Save the Children US (@SavetheChildren) November 30, 2017
5. Celebrating 50 years of NFL Films
As NFL Films celebrates its 50th year, they've been cutting clips of their favorite moments for each team. For the Broncos, they included clips from Shannon Sharpe, John Elway, Peyton Manning and
It's our 50th Anniversary of placing mics on players & coaches! — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 29, 2017
We need YOUR vote for #BestMicdUp of the @Broncos!@ShannonSharpe, Peyton Manning, @VonMiller or @johnelway!?#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/eIBUlM1IQt