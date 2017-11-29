The Squeeze: Emmanuel Sanders named Week 12 NFLPA Community MVP

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

1. Champion in the community

Eight weeks after Max Garcia became the first Bronco to win the NFL Players Association's weekly Community MVP award, Emmanuel Sanders joined him, earning the accolade for helping disadvantaged families with a winter clothing, book and toy drive. By winning the weekly award, Sanders is eligible for the annual Byron "Whizzer" White Award.

Emmanuel Sanders @ESanders_10 of the @Broncos is swooping in to help disadvantaged families during the holidays with his winter clothing, book and toy drive #CommunityMVP [https://t.co/drH63b0Xz3] pic.twitter.com/QDyuojoyPT — NFLPA (@NFLPA) December 1, 2017

2. Garcia takes the mic

Max Garcia's talents aren't limited to the football field. He's also a talented singer, and for that, he is a nominee for "Most Valuable Performer," a contest to find the player with the best off-field talent.

3. 'Love and Laughter'

On Dec. 11, Brandon Marshall is hosting "A Night of Love and Laughter" to benefit the Williams-Marshall Cares Leadership Program, his charitable foundation. Former Bronco Ray Crockett will be emceeing, and it features commedians Alex Thomas, Brandt Tobler and Brett Riley. There will also be a silent auction to raise funds for the program.

4. Showing off their cleats and causes

After Tuesday's "My Cause My Cleats" Unboxing Day, players have been thrilled to share their custom cleats and the causes they represent. There are many more creations to see, but here's a sample of the process behind some cleats and the players' causes.

Thank you @DomataPeko for choosing to support children through #MyCauseMyCleats! https://t.co/CZW1zphvgr — Save the Children US (@SavetheChildren) November 30, 2017

5. Celebrating 50 years of NFL Films