The Squeeze: ESPN ranks Von Miller as fourth-best NFL player in 2017

1. Specialist skills
@RileyTDixon92 I didn't see this one on your highlight film 樂 https://t.co/rLCLUPLV9W—
Paxton Lynch(@PaxtonLynch) August 28, 2017
Gotta add that club to the bag for sure https://t.co/ZjT1vWCVEq— Riley Dixon (@RileyTDixon92) August 28, 2017
WOW!!!! @khuber10 that was sick!!—
Brandon McManus(@thekidmcmanus) August 27, 2017
2. In good company
Spoiler alert: Tom Brady is still No. 1.— ESPN (@espn) August 28, 2017
Here's how our panel ranked the rest of the 100 best players in the NFL: https://t.co/NDZS40T7ZW pic.twitter.com/8mVg935H8x
3. Friends and foes
The NFL is a small world, and when the final whistle blows, players use the chance to catch up with some familiar faces on the other team.
Sooner Born, Sooner Bred Baby! https://t.co/pqqFkepCEH—
Corey Nelson(@C_Ne7son) August 28, 2017
Picture from last night! Enjoy fellas! pic.twitter.com/HJ0wZCwNog— Hector Acevedo (@hectoraphotos) August 28, 2017
Proud of @OU_Football alums @C_Ne7son & @AaronRipkowski @Broncos @packers #OUDNA https://t.co/1w7m4UuV3w— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 28, 2017
#AggiesIntheNFL pic.twitter.com/rXHeceduE5— MakeItHappen (@Hunter_A_Sharp) August 27, 2017
Extremely blessed to have good friends with good players in this biz the Rodgers brothers and I having a real moment blessed pic.twitter.com/yyebtqVLLJ— Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) August 27, 2017
4. Fight Night
The highly anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor began right as the Broncos' game was ending, so the players were able to catch the action.
50-0 #Legendary— William (@PhillyWill11) August 27, 2017
unbelieveable #GOAT https://t.co/x7RTbLqaCB— brendan langley (@1kinglang) August 27, 2017
Say I didn't call it!!! Leeb right again!!! https://t.co/oWQxuDaWQU— AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) August 27, 2017
“Definitely a unanimous decision.” — @AqibTalib21 sees a clear winner in the #MayweatherMcGregor fight. pic.twitter.com/fPMfJpfc3p— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) August 25, 2017
Money Team‼️‼️‼️—
DeMarcus Walker(@livinglegend_44) August 27, 2017
Money May the Great— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) August 27, 2017
on #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/nD3w08thoo— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 27, 2017