The Squeeze: ESPN ranks Von Miller as fourth-best NFL player in 2017

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

1. Specialist skills



If you see Riley Dixon practicing his behind-the-back skills, now you know why. Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber faced pressure on a punt Sunday vs. the Redskins, but instead of taking the initial hit, he pulled off a nifty behind-the-back move.

Gotta add that club to the bag for sure https://t.co/ZjT1vWCVEq — Riley Dixon (@RileyTDixon92) August 28, 2017

2. In good company



ESPN ranked the top 100 players in the NFL for the 2017 season, and Von Miller came in at No. 4. Though it's two spots worse than his NFL Top 100 ranking, the Broncos' outside linebacker is still surrounded by good company.

Spoiler alert: Tom Brady is still No. 1.



Here's how our panel ranked the rest of the 100 best players in the NFL: https://t.co/NDZS40T7ZW pic.twitter.com/8mVg935H8x — ESPN (@espn) August 28, 2017

3. Friends and foes



The NFL is a small world, and when the final whistle blows, players use the chance to catch up with some familiar faces on the other team.

Picture from last night! Enjoy fellas! pic.twitter.com/HJ0wZCwNog — Hector Acevedo (@hectoraphotos) August 28, 2017

Extremely blessed to have good friends with good players in this biz the Rodgers brothers and I having a real moment  blessed  pic.twitter.com/yyebtqVLLJ — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) August 27, 2017

4. Fight Night



The highly anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor began right as the Broncos' game was ending, so the players were able to catch the action.

Say I didn't call it!!! Leeb right again!!! https://t.co/oWQxuDaWQU — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) August 27, 2017