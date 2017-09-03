Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Sun., Sep. 03, 2017 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM MDT Salute to Fans Tour
    Salute to Fans Tour: Denver
    September 3, 2017
    Sports Authority Field at Mile High
    Click here for more information.
View More Events »
Print
RSS

The Squeeze: ESPN ranks Von Miller as fourth-best NFL player in 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

Caroline Deisley Social Media Engagement Coordinator

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

1. Specialist skills

If you see Riley Dixon practicing his behind-the-back skills, now you know why. Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber faced pressure on a punt Sunday vs. the Redskins, but instead of taking the initial hit, he pulled off a nifty behind-the-back move.


2. In good company

ESPN ranked the top 100 players in the NFL for the 2017 season, and Von Miller came in at No. 4. Though it's two spots worse than his NFL Top 100 ranking, the Broncos' outside linebacker is still surrounded by good company.


3. Friends and foes

The NFL is a small world, and when the final whistle blows, players use the chance to catch up with some familiar faces on the other team.


4. Fight Night

The highly anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor began right as the Broncos' game was ending, so the players were able to catch the action.