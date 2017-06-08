Up Next
The Squeeze: Broncos in attendance as the USMNT wins World Cup qualifier

Posted 5 hours ago

Caroline Deisley Digital Media Contributor

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

1. Get Three!

The United States men's national soccer team was in Denver this week for its World Cup qualifier match vs. Trinidad and Tobago. Several Broncos spent Wednesday afternoon kicking around with the team before some of them attended the match Thursday. They seemed to be good luck for the United States as they defeated Trinidad, 2-0, off two goals from Christian Pulisic, with whom the Broncos exchanged jerseys Wednesday.


2. What. A. Throwback.

Shaquil Barrett participated in Throwback Thursday, and this photo from his early football days is everything.

#tbt

A post shared by @moochman6 on


3. Broncos among the elite

Several Broncos received recognition this week as Pro Football Focus announced its top 50 NFL players rankings. Aqib Talib landed the No. 46 spot, while Chris Harris Jr. and Von Miller came in at No. 14 and No. 7, respectively.

14 @profootballfocus 17 @cbssports 63 NFL network 樂 . #strapharris

A post shared by @chrisharrisjr on


4. 'Be somebody's reason to smile'

Two days after Trevor Siemian visited patients Monday, Emmanuel Sanders spent his Wednesday afternoon spreading smiles at Children's Hospital Colorado.

Be somebody's reason to smile

A post shared by @emmanuelsanders on


5. OTAs are in the books

The Broncos wrapped up their third week of organized team activities Thursday ahead of mandatory minicamp, which begins Thursday.

Blessed to be apart of this great Organization and this group of great men❗️❗️#MileHigh

A post shared by @livinglegend_44 on