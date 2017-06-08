The Squeeze: Broncos in attendance as the USMNT wins World Cup qualifier

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

1. Get Three!



The United States men's national soccer team was in Denver this week for its World Cup qualifier match vs. Trinidad and Tobago. Several Broncos spent Wednesday afternoon kicking around with the team before some of them attended the match Thursday. They seemed to be good luck for the United States as they defeated Trinidad, 2-0, off two goals from Christian Pulisic, with whom the Broncos exchanged jerseys Wednesday.

I would like to think it was I who brought luck to @cpulisic_10 for scoring 2 goals tonight but that dude is GREAT @ussoccer #goalscorer — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) June 9, 2017

2. What. A. Throwback.



Shaquil Barrett participated in Throwback Thursday, and this photo from his early football days is everything.

#tbt A post shared by @moochman6 on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

3. Broncos among the elite



Several Broncos received recognition this week as Pro Football Focus announced its top 50 NFL players rankings. Aqib Talib landed the No. 46 spot, while Chris Harris Jr. and Von Miller came in at No. 14 and No. 7, respectively.

14 @profootballfocus 17 @cbssports 63 NFL network 樂 . #strapharris A post shared by @chrisharrisjr on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

4. 'Be somebody's reason to smile'



Two days after Trevor Siemian visited patients Monday, Emmanuel Sanders spent his Wednesday afternoon spreading smiles at Children's Hospital Colorado.

Be somebody's reason to smile A post shared by @emmanuelsanders on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

5. OTAs are in the books



The Broncos wrapped up their third week of organized team activities Thursday ahead of mandatory minicamp, which begins Thursday.

Great OTAs with my Dawgs !! Iron sharpens Iron !! #broncoscountry @broncos #Squad #ThankYouLord A post shared by @domatapeko on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT