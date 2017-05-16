The Squeeze: B-Marsh stops by Cheltenham Elementary to read to students

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

1. #OurHeroesRead2Us



Brandon Marshall started off his week by reading to students at Cheltenham Elementary. Listen to the intro he got when showed up and how the students reacted!

Thanks to the @NFL and @Broncos for bringing role models like @BMarshh54 to share the love of reading with our community! #OurHeroReads2Us pic.twitter.com/js1BWP8g8y — CheltenhamElementary (@CheltenhamHero) May 16, 2017

Cheltenham students went berserk when @BMarshh54 from the @Broncos showed up to read with us and have some fun yesterday afternoon! pic.twitter.com/isYj2sLE4H — CheltenhamElementary (@CheltenhamHero) May 16, 2017

Just a few final pictures from what was a truly magical afternoon at school with @BMarshh54 Thanks to the @Broncos for sharing him with us! pic.twitter.com/63egeqmvXU — CheltenhamElementary (@CheltenhamHero) May 16, 2017

I was fortunate enough to read "How to get a girlfriend" to the students at Cheltenham yesterday. The whole school had great energy! I had a great time, and took notes from the book as well lol A post shared by @bmarshh54 on May 16, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

2. Tower No. 27



Third-round pick Brendan Langley is already getting a warm, Broncos Country welcome. The rookie cornerback will wear No. 27 for the Broncos, so the Denver Fire Department's Station 27 gave him a proper welcome!

Welcome to #Denver, @Broncos cornerback #27 Brendan Langley @1kinglang!

- From Fire Station 27 & all of DFD pic.twitter.com/RD3ppFBNLS — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) May 16, 2017

3. Not tripping about rankings



Chris Harris Jr. is the first Bronco to land on the NFL's Top 100 list. However, many argued that the All-Pro corner deserved to be much higher than No. 63 on the list. Well, 'Strap Harris' had the perfect clap back for the ranking.

Im getting All Pro not tripping about any rankings . — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) May 16, 2017

.@ChrisHarrisJr (6️⃣3️⃣) is the first of our players to make this year's #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/92v8QEfSQf — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 16, 2017

4. Big daddy



Ron Leary is going to be a dad! He posted this photo of a baby Broncos jersey Tuesday afternoon to announce that he'll have his first child in early 2018. He's even already grooming him to be an offensive guard ...

5. Keynote Shaq



Linebacker Shaquil Barrett was the keynote speaker Tuesday night at the Broncos' Futures Football banquet. Barrett shared his journey from growing up to playing at Colorado State and then signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent.