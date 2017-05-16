The Squeeze: B-Marsh stops by Cheltenham Elementary to read to students

1. #OurHeroesRead2Us
Thanks to the @NFL and @Broncos for bringing role models like @BMarshh54 to share the love of reading with our community! #OurHeroReads2Us pic.twitter.com/js1BWP8g8y— CheltenhamElementary (@CheltenhamHero) May 16, 2017
Cheltenham students went berserk when @BMarshh54 from the @Broncos showed up to read with us and have some fun yesterday afternoon! pic.twitter.com/isYj2sLE4H— CheltenhamElementary (@CheltenhamHero) May 16, 2017
Just a few final pictures from what was a truly magical afternoon at school with @BMarshh54 Thanks to the @Broncos for sharing him with us! pic.twitter.com/63egeqmvXU— CheltenhamElementary (@CheltenhamHero) May 16, 2017
2. Tower No. 27
Third-round pick
Welcome to #Denver, @Broncos cornerback #27 Brendan Langley @1kinglang!— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) May 16, 2017
- From Fire Station 27 & all of DFD pic.twitter.com/RD3ppFBNLS
thx u guys!! https://t.co/p9yVdLt3JB— brendan langley (@1kinglang) May 16, 2017
3. Not tripping about rankings
Im getting All Pro not tripping about any rankings .— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) May 16, 2017
#NFLJayhawks https://t.co/9gadywo3Vb— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) May 16, 2017
Waaaay low! https://t.co/cbDRvXJPra— Eric Davis (@_ericdavis_) May 16, 2017
Are there 62 @NFL players better than All-Pro @ChrisHarrisJr? 樂— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 16, 2017
's » https://t.co/ZaarzZ6H96#NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/6XN1S7aLPZ
*bump https://t.co/nmSly4NZVq— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 16, 2017
#StrapHarris #NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/rcC56yppO9— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 16, 2017
.@ChrisHarrisJr (6️⃣3️⃣) is the first of our players to make this year's #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/92v8QEfSQf— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 16, 2017
4. Big daddy
Ron Leary is going to be a dad! He posted this photo of a baby Broncos jersey Tuesday afternoon to announce that he'll have his first child in early 2018. He's even already grooming him to be an offensive guard ...
5. Keynote Shaq
Linebacker
.@MOOCHIE048 delivering the keynote address at @Broncos annual middle school #FuturesFootball Banquet!#BeAChampion #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/y0qKLKgfe6— Broncos Off Field (@BroncosOffField) May 17, 2017