  • Fri., May. 19, 2017 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM MDT Salute to Fans Tour
    Salute to Fans Tour: Steamboat Springs
    May 19, 2017
    Ski Town Park
    Steamboat Springs
    Click here for more information.
  • Sat., May. 20, 2017 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM MDT Salute to Fans Tour
    Salute to Fans Tour: Aspen
    May 20, 2017
    Aspen –TBD
    Click here for more information.
  • Sat., Jun. 03, 2017 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM MDT Salute to Fans Tour
    Salute to Fans Tour: Fort Collins
    June 3, 2017
    Budweiser Brewery Experience
    2351 Busch Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524
    Click here for more information.
  • Sun., Sep. 03, 2017 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM MDT Salute to Fans Tour
    Salute to Fans Tour: Denver
    September 3, 2017
    Sports Authority Field at Mile High
    Click here for more information.
The Squeeze: B-Marsh stops by Cheltenham Elementary to read to students

Posted 2 hours ago

Caroline Deisley Digital Media Contributor

A concentrated look at the recent juice on the Denver Broncos.

1. #OurHeroesRead2Us

Brandon Marshall started off his week by reading to students at Cheltenham Elementary. Listen to the intro he got when showed up and how the students reacted!


2. Tower No. 27

Third-round pick Brendan Langley is already getting a warm, Broncos Country welcome. The rookie cornerback will wear No. 27 for the Broncos, so the Denver Fire Department's Station 27 gave him a proper welcome!


3. Not tripping about rankings

Chris Harris Jr. is the first Bronco to land on the NFL's Top 100 list. However, many argued that the All-Pro corner deserved to be much higher than No. 63 on the list. Well, 'Strap Harris' had the perfect clap back for the ranking.


4. Big daddy

5. Keynote Shaq

Linebacker Shaquil Barrett was the keynote speaker Tuesday night at the Broncos' Futures Football banquet. Barrett shared his journey from growing up to playing at Colorado State and then signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

It was a pleasure being able to speak at the futures football banquet

A post shared by @moochman6 on