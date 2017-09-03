Next-Day Notebook: Numbers reveal progress made by offense in preseason

DENVER --
On a per-possession basis, the first-team offense -- with Siemian working behind the No. 1 offensive line -- averaged 2.0 net points per possession, 2.1 first downs per possession and 35.1 net yards per series on 10 drives over the last three weeks.
All three figures represent substantial improvements over last year's rates (1.54 net points, 1.53 first downs and 27.3 net yards per possession) and would put the Broncos above the 2016 league-wide averages in each metric.
It's only a first step, but these numbers offer tangible signs of progress for the offense. Head Coach Vance Joseph pointed to penalties and third downs as areas in need of improvement, but he felt the offense was trending in a positive direction on the whole.
If the Broncos can keep running like they have, they'll be in better position to remedy those problems. All of their running backs succeeded at finding space behind the first-team offensive line, and with some timely scrambles from the quarterbacks, the Broncos averaged 4.46 yards per carry behind the No. 1 offensive line -- a marked improvement over the team's 3.62-yard average last year.
Perhaps the most promising aspect of this was that the Broncos' improvement wasn't bolstered by a single run or two, but a series of solid gains that kept the offense on schedule. Last year, the Broncos struggled for these types of runs; just one of every 3.2 carries picked up at least 5 yards; this rate ranked 26th in the league.
But on 39 carries behind the No. 1 offensive line this preseason, the Broncos gained at least 5 yards once every 2.29 attempts. That rate would have led the league last year, far exceeding the league average of one 5-yard gain every 2.98 attempts.
Last year, the Broncos ranked 22nd in the rate of pass plays that gained at least 15 yards, only averaging one completion of that length every 7.35 pass plays (league average: one every 6.75 pass plays). In 36 pass plays with Siemian behind the No. 1 offensive line, they improved that rate to one 15-yard gain every 6.0 pass plays.
From Taylor's perspective, the success of the passing game is due in part to the work taking place on the ground.
"Big-time. That's critical for any offense to be able to run the ball and get defenses in one-high man coverage, and then it's just one-on-one [coverage]," he said. "Having this offensive line has been big. It's critical, and having this offensive line is definitely benefitting the receivers, so that's a good thing."
"Absolutely. It's tough to have a deep threat when you're struggling to run the ball," Taylor said. "So it's definitely been positive for the offense. Hopefully we can continue to keep that going."
DESPITE INJURIES, NO. 1 DEFENSE PROVES STINGY
The absence of several starters over the last three weeks did not prevent the first-team defense from its usual dominant performance.
In approximately a full game of work over the last three weeks, the No. 1 defense allowed just 10 points, with its only touchdown surrendered coming on a 2-yard drive set up by an interception.
On a per-possession basis, Denver's first-team defense surrendered just 16.3 yards, 1.11 points and 0.89 first downs per series in the preseason. All three numbers were better than their 2016 season-long averages.