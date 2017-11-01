Mason's Mailbag: Brendan Langley's focus is on self-improvement

You can tweet questions to me with the hashtag #AskMase or use the submission form to your right (if you're viewing on a standard browser) or at the bottom of the page if you're on the mobile site.
What do you expect from
-- T.C. Masters
A better performance than last Sunday in Oakland. You learn by doing. Every day, every repetition in practice and every game snap will help Langley get better. Remember, he's still relatively new to cornerback, having made the transition from wide receiver in college.
One positive attribute of Langley is that he wants to confront and correct the areas in which he fell short, as he explained this week.
Seven years ago, that was how
Other players who have come through the rookie fire can attest to the value of game experience -- even when it doesn't always go your way.
"It's going to be everything," safety
"There were a lot of mistakes made, a lot of plays we made, but a lot of mistakes that we made as well -- mistakes that will only be corrected in due time, of playing football and recognizing plays and things of that nature. All that comes with reps."
Langley should reap the same long-term rewards from his play in Oakland last week and in Miami this Sunday.
I was wondering why the Broncos called up
-- Martin White
In the cases of Butt and Kelly, both were not activated to the 53-man roster during the three-week window in which the Broncos could have done so, which meant that they would not play this season. Players that start the physically-unable-to-perform or non-football-injury lists must be activated at some point during a 21-day period after they begin practicing or they cannot play that year.
Butt encountered knee soreness during his practice time, while Kelly was still completing his recovery from a torn ACL suffered during the 2016 season and a wrist injury he suffered while preparing for his pre-draft Pro Day workout.
