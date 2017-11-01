Three Keys to Broncos-Dolphins

But perhaps the biggest hurdle to get past is mental, a product of the psychological toll that such a skid can have on players, particularly on a team unaccustomed to such on-field struggles.
"Winning is everything in this league. Regardless of anything else, winning is the only thing that matters, and we haven't done that since the first of October," safety
Five games remain in a season that has not gone according to plan or expectation. But there remains plenty of motivation -- starting with recapturing that winning feeling that was once so familiar and hasn't been experienced since before most of the leaves began falling in Denver.
They will have to do that without defensive end
"You can't replace someone like Aqib, character-wise and leadership-wise," Simmons said. "He's such a great leader for us in the locker room. I know the record doesn't always show it, but his hard work and dedication to the defense -- especially to the secondary, helping us out so much -- is going to be missed this week, for sure.
"We're just going to have to lean on guys like Chris [Harris Jr.] and [
Whatever it takes to make sure we get a win in Miami, that's what we've got to do."
What are the keys to doing that?
This, of course, has been a persistent problem for the Broncos this season, and they rank 31st in the league in giveaways (24) and turnover margin (minus-16) as a result of their issues in that area. Miami is 29th in giveaways (20) and 30th in turnover margin (minus-10) and has eight giveaways in its last two games.
But if the offense can't capitalize on takeaways or explosive special-teams plays, the defense knows it can't be gashed the way it was after
"We've got to get it back," Simmons said. "That's the first thing that pops in our head. ... All we can control is when we're out on the field, so that's the No. 1 thing we talk about: a quick change. We get a turnover, and if we're back on the field a couple of plays later, all right, let's get another one.
"That's the mentality you have to have. That's what great defenses do. That's what this defense has done in the past. The Super Bowl run, it was amazing defense that year. There's no reason why that can't be replicated this year. We've just got to find a way to maximize our opportunities."
With
The task for McGovern and Stephenson is stern as the line prepares to face a solid defensive line featuring defensive end Cameron Wake -- who has 8.5 sacks this year -- and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who is credited with a team-leading 26 quarterback hurries, as calculated by Pro Football Focus.
3. Create explosive plays in the passing game
For
The Dolphins have also allowed at least 7.0 yards per pass play in six of their first 11 games this season, and came within a last second Younghoe Koo missed field-goal attempt of losing all six of those games with that dubious statistic.