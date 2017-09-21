Broncos Injury Report: Jamaal Charles, Aqib Talib back after rest day

Charles and Talib returned from their rest days, but Jared Crick sat out after practicing the previous two days.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Running back Jamaal Charles and cornerback Aqib Talib returned to practice after receiving rest days Thursday, but defensive end Jared Crick was held out of work as the Broncos donned full pads for their Friday practice.

Crick saw on-field work Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. He was listed as having limited work during Thursday's session on the official injury report.

"Crick right now, he's day-to-day, so we're going to have to continue to evaluate him throughout the week," Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods said.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe practiced for a third consecutive day.

"We kind of slowly worked him back in terms of getting him reps," Woods said. "He was in 9-on-7 today with full pads. He handled it well; he came out of it and feels great."